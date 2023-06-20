Below is a list of superlative awards as well as first- and second-team rosters comprised of players from Parker County UIL high school baseball teams. The UIL All-Parker County Team relies on coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Kannon Kemp, Weatherford
The senior righty was a force on the mound, highlighted by his 96 mph fastball and 8-0 overall record during career postseason games. Kemp was named the all-district Pitcher of the Year and finished his senior season with a 0.99 ERA, .165 opposing batting average and 125 strikeouts across 84.2 innings.
Kemp was also a solid contributor from the plate for the Roos, who took state-champion Flower Mound to three games in the best-of-three regional semifinals series. Kemp produced a .289 batting average and a .388 on-base percentage to go with 33 total hits. He tallied seven doubles, a triple and a home run along with 16 RBI and 18 runs scored.
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Sawyer Strosnider, Brock; Omar Juarez, Weatherford
Sawyer Strosnider, a junior from Brock, had a sensational year at the plate for the Eagles. Strosnider helped lead the Eagles to the Regional Final following appearances in the state tournament the previous two seasons.
The TCU commit went on a tear this year with a .500 batting average and 45 total hits. In total, Strosnider collected 21 extra-base hits – six doubles, eight triples and seven home runs. Impressively, three of Strosnider’s seven home runs came in Brock’s regional-quarterfinal series sweep against the Holliday Eagles. The junior also had 48 RBI, scored 44 runs and totaled 1.565 OPS. Strosnider was named to the 1st Team All-State squad in Class 3A and the Co-MVP of District 8-3A, Region I.
Omar Juarez shined during his senior season for the Kangaroos. The Carl-Albert State College commit recorded the highest batting average on his team, finishing the year hitting .412. Furthermore, Juarez collected 42 hits that included eight doubles, three triples and two home runs. Juarez compiled 19 RBI and 23 runs scored while stealing 16 bases. Juarez led his team in almost every major offensive category. He was selected to this year’s Class 6A 1st-Team All-State squad and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors in the district.
Defensive Player of the Year
Wyatt Perdue, Weatherford
The senior catcher was a key cog for the Weatherford Kangaroos baseball team this year. Perdue was a steady force from the plate with a .327 batting average and a.423 on-base percentage. He collected 36 hits and 11 extra base hits – including two home runs – along with 19 RBI.
The Temple Junior College commit shined defensively from behind home plate with consistency as his biggest asset. On the year, Perdue finished with a .993 fielding percentage and caught 18 base runners attempting to steal – about 30 percent of his attempts.
Co-Pitchers of the Year
Roy Moon, Weatherford; Ian Fuchs, Brock
Weatherford junior pitcher Roy Moon was not able to throw for most of the postseason due to injury, but he proved to be a big reason why Weatherford was able to end up where they did. During the season, Moon complemented Kemp and Will Jordan nicely from the bump. He ended the year with a 0.99 ERA, .194 opposing batting average, 64 strikeouts and an 8-3 record across 61.1 innings of work.
Ian Fuchs, a senior from Brock, took on a heavy workload in leading Brock to the Regional Final and a district championship this year. As the team’s ace pitcher, Fuchs performed well in 61.0 innings of work throughout the regular season and postseason. In total, Fuchs finished with an 11-1 record with a 2.656 ERA and 74 strikeouts. Fuchs won all but one of his postseason starts for Brock and was named the All-District Pitcher of the Year in District 8-3A, Region I.
Utility Player of the Year
Cam Harris, Brock
Cam Harris, a junior, did a little bit of everything for a strong Brock Eagles team. Whether it came in the form of fiery motivation, humorous banter, competitive energy or just quality play on the field, Harris was a spark plug for the Eagles whenever or however they needed him. Harris was a strong relief pitcher, who recorded three saves and notched a 2-1 record on the mound. Across 22.1 innings, he finished with a 2.821 ERA with 25 strikeouts.
Harris was also electric from the plate and a team leader in nearly every offensive category. The junior finished the year with a .430 batting average and a team-high 46 hits from his cleanup spot in the lineup. He tallied 17 doubles, two triples and one home run to go with a team-high 50 RBI and 36 runs scored. Harris was named to the Class 3A 2nd Team All-State list as a second baseman and shared Co-MVP honors of the district with Strosnider.
Newcomer of the Year
Jesse Rusinek, Brock
Brock sophomore Jesse Rusinek impressed both on the mound, at the plate and as a first baseman as an underclassman. Rusinek proved to be a catalyst in Brock’s deep playoff run as he recorded an 8-0 record as a starting pitcher. Along with his undefeated record on the mound across 48.1 innings, Rusinek registered a 1.676 ERA and 67 strikeouts.
From the plate, Rusinek dazzled with a .379 batting average and 36 total hits. Of those hits, he had five doubles and a triple to go with 30 RBI and 22 runs scored. Rusinek was also named the All-District Newcomer of the Year.
Coach of the Year
Jason Lee, Weatherford
Jason Lee and his staff guided the Weatherford baseball program to its most successful season in recent memory. Not only did Lee lead the Roos to a program record-tying 32 wins, but also took the Kangaroos to the Regional Semifinals for the first time since 1982, where they bowed out in three games to the eventual state champion Flower Mound Jaguars.
After dropping its opening series to Chisholm Trail, Lee got the Roos back on their feet as Weatherford ended the district slate winning 11 of its last 12 games to claim the district championship. After making it to the third round, Lee and the Roos upset the second-ranked Keller Indians and, consequently, each of the three games were played at Chisholm Trail High School.
First Team
Ty Besker, Brock; Kole Blaylock, Poolville; Gavin Boedeker, Brock; J.T. Cienega, Weatherford; Jaxson Cooke, Brock; Belden Cox, Millsap; Caden Duer, Peaster; Brayden Fox, Springtown; Gus Gammill, Poolville; Kord Henry, Peaster; Ryan Jones, Aledo; Will Jordan, Weatherford; Ryan Kirk, Springtown; Ridge Lozano, Millsap; Colton McClure, Weatherford; Parker McCullough, Peaster; Tyler Moody, Brock; Creed Willems, Aledo
Second Team
Jace Frost, Poolville; Joel Gonzales, Weatherford; Marco Gonzales, Millsap; Cooper Massey, Brock; Tanner Mullins, Weatherford; Carter Norris, Weatherford; Jace Riggs, Millsap; Trent Rogers, Weatherford; Cash Sledge, Peaster; Braydon Smeal, Poolville; Riley Stapleton, Peaster; C.J. Thornton, Weatherford; Caleb Tucker, Brock; C.J. Wright, Millsap
