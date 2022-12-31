Weatherford Christian, Community Christian volleyball and Victory Baptist represented their counties in their respective playoffs, while Trinity Christian also had a tremendous season, barely missing out on a playoff berth.
Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all three private schools. The All-Private School team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Most Valuable Player:
Senior Kate Buchanan, Community Christian
Buchanan led her team to a second-round finish this season while leading the team in assists with 368. She also had 89 kills and 104 aces.
Her coach called her a strong leader on and off the court this year for a team made up of predominantly underclassmen.
Outside Hitter of the Year:
Senior Aubrey Pryor Victory Baptist
She had 465 kills, 124 digs, and 67 aces on the year for the Patriots.
Her coach called her a great competitor that carried a big load this season. She was selected for the All-Tournament team in each tournament they played.
Setter of the Year:
Senior Madison Morris, Victory Baptist
She had 96 aces, 33 kills, 102 digs, and 603 assists this year.
Morris has played a different position each year on varsity. Coach Tara Cox called her the most consistent player on the team every time she stepped onto the court.
Middle Blocker of the Year:
Senior Margaret Crowley, Trinity Christian Academy
Crowley finished the year with 22 aces, 140 kills, 62 blocks and 49 digs as the Eagles won 16 games.
Libero of the Year:
Sophomore Jaley Hockaday, Weatherford Christian
Hockaday finished the year with 190 digs and 15 aces as the Lions won 17 games and made an appearance in the second round of the playoffs.
Hockaday overcame injuries to be an asset for the team this year.
Defensive Specialist of the Year:
Sophomore Kendal Gil, Community Christian
Gil finished the year with 74 kills, 72 aces, 252 digs and 31 assists.
Newcomer of the Year:
Freshman Averie Watson, Community Christian
Watson led her squad in kills with 252. She also had 53 aces, 15 blocks, 141 digs and 18 assists as the Warriors won 17 games on the year.
Coach of the Year:
Marlaina Crossland, Community Christian
Crossland led her program to the most wins in a season since the 2013 season winning 11 games that year with 17 wins this year.
All-Private First team: Sophomore Andi Kay Powell, Weatherford Christian; junior Asja Spahic, Community Christian; junior Elizabeth Price, Weatherford Christian; senior Alysa Connelly, Community Christian; freshman Sadie Gough, Trinity Christian; sophomore Sydney Carter, Weatherford Christian; sophomore Jadyn Bricker, Community Christian; junior Faith Brooks, Trinity Christian; sophomore Kacie Rawlinson, Weatherford Christian; freshman Jordin Emerson, Community Christian; senior Rio Lipsky, Trinity Christian; sophomore Laylah Ewell, Weatherford Christian; sophomore Anna Brown, Community Christian; freshman Emily Ickert, Trinity Christian; junior Carson Looper, Weatherford Christian; sophomore Hannah Lammers, Community Christian; senior Faith Rodgers, Trinity Christian; junior Mallory Smith, Weatherford Christian; freshman Emma Dahlhauser, Community Christian; senior Meredith Miller, Trinity Christian; sophomore Kaitlyn Shiller, Weatherford Christian; freshman Jenna Thomas, Victory Baptist; sophomore Kenya Delgado, Community Christian; senior Grace Barry, Trinity Christian; senior Abby Admirall, Victory Baptist; senior Hannah Woodard, Weatherford Christian; sophomore Olivia Buchanan, Community Christian; senior Maddie Bayles, Trinity Christian; sophomore Kinley Pryor, Victory Baptist; senior Meghan Young, Trinity Christian; senior Amelia Wallis, Victory Baptist; junior Giuliana Marcantonio, Trinity Christian; senior Kember Bench, Victory Baptist; sophomore Olivia Quinn, Trinity Christian; senior Catie Mays, Victory Baptist; junior Caroline Thompson, Trinity Christian; sophomore Elise Wagner, Victory Baptist.
