The name "Polk" is a well-known one along the Roo sidelines.
The Weatherford Kangaroos football team has two brothers on the offense in senior Melvin and junior Jojo Polk. Their cousin, James Polk, happens to be the strength and conditioning coach for the Roos as well.
The brothers have the rare opportunity of playing together.
"Having your brother on the team is a great opportunity, since not many people get to play with their brother in high school football," Melvin said.
They are competitive in practice, as all brothers are.
For the older Polk, he cherishes these moments, watching his family succeed on the football field and in the weight room.
"It means a lot to me to see them play," James said. "I came into their life late, I always kept up with them, but they didn't get to know me until these past six or seven months. Not having boys and knowing that I have family somewhere working out, playing and doing their thing is exciting for me."
Despite his title, James is there for his cousins if they ever have questions about the offense. James knows the offense side of the ball since he and Head Coach Aubrey Sims have worked together for years.
And Melvin knows that even though they're family, James won't go easy on them during lifting.
"It feels good having him as the strength and conditioning coach," Melvin said. "When we first came in, everyone told me how tough he was. I knew he would be tough on us since we're family."
Jojo likes having the extra set of eyes watching him to catch his mistakes and to help him get better with his game.
"I never thought I would have a family member coaching me," Jojo said. "So to have him on the sidelines and talk to me game-wise about what I should do and how I should do these things is fun. When we are lifting in the weight room, James coaches and helps us get to the next level."
On the sideline, they act like any regular pair of teammates would. They encourage each other and try to keep the others' heads up high if they make a mistake.
Jojo is the leading rusher for the Roos as he has rushed for 379 yards on 68 carries with three touchdowns through four games.
Melvin is one of the top receivers for the Roos, with 14 receptions, 121 yards, and two touchdowns on the season.
