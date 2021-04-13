Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team roster comprised of basketball players from private high schools in Parker and Palo Pinto counties. The All-Private School Team includes input from coaches, statistics and Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Luke Carson, senior, Trinity Christian
Carson is an athlete that coaches want on their teams — a leader on and off the court and with a work ethic that would shame a honeybee. He averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block a game, and scored 39 points in one contest.
Offensive Player of the Year
Tie: Joshua Guzman, senior, Community Christian
Jackson Horton, junior, Community Christian
These two teammates played similar roles as leaders and dependable scoring machines to push the Warriors to within sniffing distance of a state title. Guzman, the District MVP, averaged 20 points, six assists, three steals and four rebounds and sank 47 three-point shots. Horton averaged 19 points, three assists, four steals and four rebounds and made 90 shots from downtown.
Defensive Player of the Year
Christian Crawford, junior, Community Christian
The district’s Newcomer of the Year, Crawford created headaches for opposing offenses by being a constant irritant. His stats weren’t huge — six points, two assists, four steals and six rebounds a game. His heart, soul and impact on the court were mammoth as the Warriors went undefeated in district play.
Utility Player of the Year
Lahndyn Morris, senior, Victory Baptist
Morris was the Swiss Army knife of the Patriots, leading the team in scoring while nabbing four steals and five rebounds a game. His strong play put him on the all-tournament team at the 2021 North Texas Shootout in Sherman.
Newcomer of the Year
Jayden Smith, junior, Victory Baptist
Smith’s stats were respectable — five points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals a game — and his intangibles were extraordinary. He finished second in voting for the district’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Sixth Man of the Year
Malen Baldridge, senior, Trinity Christian
One of the most athletic young men on a local basketball court, Baldridge can speed past defenders or catch up to them. Opposing teams spent many a halftime adjusting their strategies to deal with this guy.
The roster below is listed in random order. Superlative winners are included but not listed on the first-team roster.
First-team
Ryan Hollingsworth, senior, Trinity Christian — Melded well with MVP Luke Carson while averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Justin Moberly, junior, Victory Baptist — Grew into the point guard position and made the all-tournament team at the 2021 North Texas Shootout.
Nate Field, senior, Trinity Christian — Big man in the post is a natural leader who dominated on both ends of the court.
Braden Heitz, senior, Trinity Christian — Hard worker understood his role and gave his all in every minute of every game.
Alex Marcantonio, senior, Trinity Christian — The heart and soul of the team who put teammates before himself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.