Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first- and second-team rosters comprised of basketball players from private high schools in Parker and Palo Pinto counties. The All-Private School Girls Team relies on coaches’ nominations, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Elaina Buchanan, senior, Community Christian
This team captain surpassed 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her high school career and led the Warriors to a TCAF state championship in 2021. Her height, strength, fortitude and high basketball IQ — she is a coach’s kid, after all — helped her shine in all areas of the game. Her 14-rebound average ranked seventh in the state, and she tallied 21 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. Add first-team All-State and Defensive MVP to her list of awards.
Offensive Player of the Year
Hena Spahic, senior, Community Christian
Spahic combined with MVP Elaina Buchanan to instill fear into the minds of opponents. The Warriors never lost a game in district competition and pummeled every team in the playoffs, winning the championship game by 30 points in large part because of this athlete’s fierce play, sharp shooting and knack for finding open teammates.
Defensive Player of the Year
Chloe Cox, senior, Victory Baptist
The team’s all-around top athlete could score points (14 a game), pass and quarterback her team and was a major headache for any opponent trying to put points on the board. Cox represented the school at the TCAF All-Star game and was first-team All State.
Utility Player of the Year
Lauren Young, senior, Trinity Christian
The Eagles play in one of the toughest districts in TAPPS that includes state champion Lubbock Christian and a couple of other Top 10 teams. Young showed no fear as Trinity’s lone senior after the injury to senior point guard Stefani Gabaldon. Young led her team through a difficult season of injury and quarantine, propelled Trinity in a must-win game to qualify for the playoffs and shined in the postseason win against Dallas Covenant.
Newcomer of the Year
Caroline Thompson, freshman, Trinity Christian
This freshman made varsity after injuries and quarantines ravaged the Eagles squad. Then, wow. She led in points, rebounds, assists and minutes played and exhibited a great attitude, sense of sportsmanship and maturity far beyond her years.
Sixth Player of the Year
Jersey Davila, junior, Community Christian
In her first year on the team, Davila became a vital piece in the Community Christian program that snagged the state title. She is a thrill-a-second blur of muscle, hair and sweat flying around the court as one of the TCAF’s top defensive guards.
Below is a roster comprised of players from private schools. Players are listed in random order. Superlative award winners are included but not listed in the first-team roster.
First-team
Mary Prestwood, sophomore, Trinity Christian — Her positive and determined attitude helped carry the Eagles to their first playoff win in a few years.
Kate Buchanan, sophomore, Community Christian — One of the TCAF’s top forwards and the quiet secret weapon of the state champion Warriors.
Tressie Windle, junior, Victory Baptist — An average of seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals a game shows how Windle makes opponents miserable.
Margaret Cowley, sophomore, Trinity Christian — A fearless presence on offense and defense and tireless worker intent on improving herself and team.
Emma Admiraal, senior, Victory Baptist — A force on both ends, averaging six points, four rebound and three steals.
Second-team
Carly Cox, senior, Victory Baptist; Kylie Maness, senior, Community Christian; Emma Catuto, junior, Victory Baptist; Giuliana Marcantonio, freshman, Trinity Christian; Halee Petrie, senior, Community Christian; Krystin England, junior, Community Christian.
