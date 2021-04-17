Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team roster comprised of players from all six Palo Pinto County UIL high school boys’ basketball teams. The UIL All-Palo Pinto County Team relies on coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Tie: Marc Matthews, junior, Graford
Cody Lemley, senior, Graford
These two Jackrabbits hopped circles around the competition most nights, and Graford finished undefeated in district play and 23-3 for the season in District 21-1A. Matthews averaged 18 points to earn district Offensive POY. Lemley averaged a dozen points a game and nabbed the district MVP award. Both were All-Region and All-State.
Offensive Player of the Year
Michael Goodman, senior, Perrin-Whitt
The hard-working Goodman led the team in scoring, assists and steals and helped the Pirates go 23-5 and make the playoffs.
Defensive Player of the Year
Robbie Gillen, junior, Mineral Wells
Gillen guarded every team’s best player and held each to less than 15 points. He played with high energy on the defensive end and averaged two steals, four deflections and five defensive rebounds a game.
Utility Player of the Year
Morgan Mahan, junior, Gordon
Mahan, who tops 6 feet but seems bigger, was a top player in District 19-1A, playing all five positions and averaging 16 points a game despite specializing on defense.
Newcomer of the Year
Connor Ford, sophomore, Perrin-Whitt
This team leader in rebounds was also the second highest scorer at 16 points a game. Still a youngster, Ford was hauling in 11 rebounds and blocking a couple of shots a game.
Sixth Player of the Year
Case Procter, junior, Santo
One of the hardest working players in Palo Pinto County, Procter was a selfless teammate running the offense. He averaged eight points, four assists and two rebounds a game while consistently involving his teammates.
Below is a roster comprised of players from the county’s UIL teams. Players are listed by school, not by ascending or descending order. Also, players included in the above superlative categories are not included in the following first-team roster or honorable mentions.
First-team
Ross Trigg, senior, Gordon — His team’s only senior, the tall and rangy Trigg was a solid center on offense and defense.
Brody Scrivner, junior, Gordon — The Longhorns’ best threat from three-point range, hitting at least one three pointer in every district contest.
Gage Erwin, junior, Gordon — This offensive-minded ball handler created a sea of trouble for opposing teams with his ability to slash and attack the basket.
Levi Butler, senior, Graford — A Jackrabbits team leader, Butler earned All Region honors while averaging 14 points.
Dustin Matthews, senior, Graford — Was named his district’s top defensive player for the year
Tristan Gray, junior, Mineral Wells — Undersized in match-ups while playing forward, Gray relied on his speed, strength, bounce and determination to average eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks a game.
Charles Carter, senior, Mineral Wells — Small speedy point guard who could break down defenses and find the open man, as well as finish at the rim.
Keaton Burke, senior, Perrin-Whitt — This 6-foot 3-inch athlete averaged a dozen points a game and shot 52% from three-points range.
Kolby Burke, freshman, Perrin-Whitt — Burke is average 10 points as a ninth grader on varsity.
Teagan Ford, junior, Graford — Averaged seven assists a game.
Coy Ishmael, junior, Graford — Earned first-team All District.
Trent Lemley, junior, Graford — The district’s Sixth Man of the Year winner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.