Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team and second-team rosters comprised of players from all seven Parker County UIL high school boys’ baseball teams.
The UIL All-Parker County Team includes input from coaches, all-district lists, statistics and Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Nathan Jones, junior post, Brock
Of the local UIL teams, Brock went deepest into the postseason, reaching the state semifinals. Jones was the workhorse for the Eagles, dominating the boards most nights while averaging 19 points and 10 rebounds in District 8-3A. He shot 65% from the field and 76% on free throws to earn District MVP and All-Region honors.
Offensive Player of the Year
Braxton Bosher, junior shooting guard, Peaster
Bosher’s 22 points a game is tough to beat. So is his aim — he shot 43% from three-point range and 89% on free throws, and he did it while opposing teams tried to shut him down. He didn’t always shoot first, either, averaging three assists a game.
Defensive Player of the Year
Beau Morrison, senior, Weatherford
A fiery playmaker and defensive hawk, Morrison relied on high RPMs and relentless drive to average 10 points and six rebounds while creating havoc for opposing shooters.
Utility Player of the Year
Daniel Sohn, junior guard, Aledo
This lanky guard stands 6 feet 6 inches and can rebound, obviously, but he also steals, passes, dribbles behind his back, drives for layups, shoots from the perimeter and ball hawks up and down the court. Sohn averaged 17 points a game in District 5-5A, where he was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Newcomer of the Year
Kane Chandler, freshman guard, Weatherford
Starting on a varsity team as a freshman is hard to do anywhere but particularly in 6A competition. Chandler didn’t just start, he excelled many nights, displaying glimpses of a special player that could be firing up Kangaroo fans through 2024. This season, he averaged 11 points and three assists.
Sixth Player of the Year
Tie:
Tramar Gilbert, sophomore forward, Peaster
Liam Kelly, senior forward, Brock
Both young men made big impacts every time they set sneakers on the court, playing hard-nosed offense and defense and doing things that don’t show up in the statistics but change the course of games. Their stats are almost identical, with each player averaging eight points, six rebounds and two assists a game. Both were named first-team All District.
Coach of the Year
Steven Stegall, Poolville
The Monarchs lost three starters from the previous season who were contributing about 60 points and 30 rebounds a game between them. Poolville’s young team doesn’t have any particularly tall, speedy or freakishly agile members, and few people expected them to finish higher than fourth or fifth in a tough 2A district. The Monarchs finished as bi-district champs and lost to Cisco on a last-second shot in the playoffs.
Below is a roster comprised of players from the county’s UIL teams in random rather than ascending or descending order. Players winning superlative categories are not included in the following first-team roster or honorable mentions.
First-team
Braden Carter, senior, Weatherford — This serious-minded forward could do it all and did, averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Tyson Smith, senior, Weatherford — Quick and fearless, Smith would dribble into the jaws of death if it would help the Roos win.
Landry Simmons, senior, Aledo — District 5-5A’s Newcomer of the Year averaged 14 points a game.
Ty McCall, senior, Brock — Averaged 14 points and four assists a game while earning first-team All-Region.
Quinn Moudy, senior, Brock — The team’s best defensive player also averaged eight points, four assists and three rebounds a game. He was the district’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
Liam Kelly, senior, Brock — Another all-around player from the talented Eagles squad.
Nathan Sykes, senior, Millsap — Sykes has started at point guard since his sophomore season. He was the Bulldogs' motor, involved in most every play while averaging 17 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Jake Knutson, senior, Millsap — Averaged 11 points and four rebounds and was the king of timely steals and three-point bombs.
Major Glenn, senior, Peaster — District 8-3A Defensive Player of the Year.
Steele Pennington, senior, Peaster — District 8-3A’s Utility Player of the Year.
Jayden Canafax, senior, Peaster — Averaged 10 points and five rebounds.
Christopher Pesqueda, senior, Poolville — Averaged 11 points and made 55 three-pointers on the year while earning All Region and Academic All State
Anthony Pesqueda, senior, Poolville — The team’s best defender, this brave soul led the team in taking charges — 22 on the year — which is a painful but necessary part of the game. Earned academic All State.
Logan Mansmann, senior, Springtown — A team leader who averaged 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Camden Chesney, senior, Springtown — The starting quarterback for the football team was also the big guy for the Porcupines roundballers, averaging 10 points and seven rebounds.
Honorable Mentions
Corbin Calzacorta, senior, Brock; Zach Lewis, sophomore, Brock; Tyce Gentry, junior, Brock; Trey Stuart, junior, Brock; Auston McBroom, senior, Millsap; Carver Rodenburg, senior, Peaster; Evan Lang, senior, Poolville; Eli Lang, freshman, Poolville; Hunter Gober, junior, Poolville; Tanner Hamlin, senior, Poolville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.