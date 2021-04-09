Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first-team and second-team rosters comprised of players from all seven Parker County UIL high school girls’ basketball teams. Superlative award winners are not listed on the first-team roster.
The UIL All-Parker County Team includes input from coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and Weatherford Democrat employees.
MVP
Payton Hull, sophomore guard, Peaster
Winning MVP as a sophomore is unusual, but so is Hull, who averaged 27 points, six rebounds and six steals a game. She shot 71% at the free throw line and 34% from three-point range and was All-Region and district co-MVP, powering the Lady Greyhounds to a 14-0 district record and 26-5 overall. Peaster lost in the regional semifinals to eventual state champ Brownfield.
Offensive Player of the Year
Brooklyn Bosher, sophomore guard, Peaster
The Lady Greys moved four games deep into the playoffs in the gnarly 3A Region 1, which is one reason why Bosher joins Hull atop the list of superlatives this year. Other reasons? She averaged 21 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists a game, shot 83% from the free throw line and was All-Region and co-MVP of the district.
Defensive Player of the Year
Payton Jennings, senior guard, Poolville
Jennings’ numbers put her in contention for MVP and Offensive POY— 16 points and seven assists a game — and earned her All-Region honors and a commitment to play basketball and volleyball at Cisco College. She was just as effective on defense, anticipating plays before they happened, making clutch deflections and rebounds and averaging five steals a game. A four-year varsity starter and three-year captain, Jennings leaves incredible memories for Poolville fans.
Utility Player of the Year
Tie:
Tanna Hatchett, senior guard, Brock
Claire Byars, sophomore center, Aledo
These two girls were different types of players but equally beneficial to their respective teams. Hatchet earned first-team All District honors despite pedestrian stats — five points, three rebounds and two steals a game — because she is a Tasmanian devil on the court. She handled the dirty work for the Ladycats, taking on opposing teams’ best players and never backing down. Claire Byars, in her first year on varsity, averaged 10 points and eight rebounds, managed a double-double every third game and was named District 5-5A’s Newcomer of the Year.
Newcomer of the Year
Abbi Mathis, sophomore guard, Brock
In a sea of talented newcomers, Mathis stood out as District 8-3A’s Newcomer of the Year and ours after a phenomenal season. She was Brock’s only point guard due to injuries and rarely came out of a game. She led the team in assists while averaging six points, three rebounds and two steals and becoming a team leader despite her youth.
Sixth Player of the Year
Lexi Heiser, senior guard, Poolville
Heiser is one of those players that drives opposing teams crazy. On both ends of the court and at all points in between, she disrupts whatever the other team is trying to do while keeping her own unit chugging smoothly. This four-year varsity starter averaged 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists while shadowing the opponents’ best players.
Heart & Hustle Award
Hannah Kness, senior guard, Weatherford
The Lady Roos won two district games only and didn’t make the playoffs, but fans could count on Kness to make games a joy to watch. She was a blur, running wild on the court, shooting, stealing, rebounding and assisting with a fire in her belly and — almost always — a smile on her face. She made basketball fun while averaging eight points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Below is a roster comprised of players from the county’s UIL teams. Players are listed by school, not by ascending or descending order.
First-team
Kelsey Ground, sophomore guard, Millsap — The Offensive Player of the Year in District 8-3A averaged 18 points, three rebounds and three steals was a spark plug that fired up the Bulldogs.
Brooklyn Hensley, senior post, Poolville — Averaged 19 points and nine rebounds and was the court’s fiercest player on many nights, earning her District 11-2A Offensive MVP and All-Region.
Miranda Smith, sophomore guard, Peaster — Smith’s heart is way bigger than her stats. Unselfish and relentless, Smith seemed to be in the right spot on defense every time and was named District 8-3A’s co-Defensive MVP.
Cheynne Pagan, junior guard, Millsap — Another one of those unselfish players who cares not about stats while taking over games through sheer will and force of nature.
Audrey Pearce, senior guard, Aledo — This three-year varsity starter was first-team All District each of those years and averaged 10 points and six rebounds this season.
Marifer Davila, junior post, Brock — One of the most consistent and dogged Lady Eagles caused mismatch problems for opponents while averaging nine points and six rebounds.
Madison Moudy, senior guard, Brock — Steady scorer played numerous positions as needed without complaint, averaging 10 points, five rebounds and a couple of steals.
Cody Ruddy, senior forward, Peaster — Tough, relentless competitor outhustled her opponents to make up for her small stature.
Landry Robertson, sophomore forward, Peaster — Averaged 11 points, five rebounds and two steals and scored more than 20 several times.
Lucy Ramirez, senior guard, Poolville — The Monarchs’ best defender was like the Energizer bunny, never slowing down while fueling her team to a 19-4 record.
Bentley Bryan, senior, Poolville — This fierce starting center relied on rebounding and offense to help the Monarchs average 65 points a game.
Shanna Teague, senior, Springtown — Averaged 13 points after overcoming a serious knee injury.
Marissa Kelley, senior, Springtown — Kelley, too, came back from an injury and worked hard to average 12 points and lead the Lady Pines in three-point shooting percentage.
Madison Buckley, senior, Weatherford — Logged points, rebounds, steals and assists routinely by hustling hard for the Lady Roos in a tough 6A league.
Honorable Mentions
Claire Ground, freshman, Millsap; Presley Hull, sophomore, Aledo; Claire Lewis, senior, Brock; Haylee Herring, senior, Millsap; Taylor Cotton, senior, Millsap; Stormie Ingersoll, junior, Millsap; Angel Gonzalez, senior, Peaster; Clara Tunnell, senior, Poolville; McCenzie Wells, senior, Weatherford; Sarah Back, senior, Poolville; Steleigh Stegall, junior, Poolville.
