Below is a list of superlative awards as well as a first- and second-team rosters comprised of players from Parker County UIL high school girls’ basketball teams. The UIL All-Parker County Team relies on coaches’ nominations, all-district lists, statistics and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Co-MVP
Payton Hull and Brooklyn Bosher, Peaster
Both seniors capped off historic seasons, hitting milestones in career points while guiding the Lady Hounds to a perfect district record and area championship.
Hull and Bosher were also named Co-MVPs in District 8-3A, as well as members of the TABC All-Region team.
Hull averaged more than 24 points per game, including 50 in the regional quarterfinal season finale, while Bosher averaged more than 18 points per game.
Offensive Player of the Year
Kierra Mathews, Brock
The sophomore earned the same accolade in District 8-3A, and was named to the TABC All-Region team.
Mathews averaged a double-double in her second season with the Lady Eagles, with more than 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.
Defensive Player of the Year
Miranda Smith, Peaster
The senior provided more than six points and two assists per game for the Lady Hounds, but her strength came on the defensive end. A multi-steal performance against Merkle helped lead the Lady Greyhounds to their area title, and Smith was also lauded for her performance with a Defensive Co-MVP nod in District 8-3A.
Newcomers of the Year
Dawson Doggett, Springtown
The freshman overcame a major knee ligament injury a year prior to work her way back onto the court and into the starting lineup for Springtown.
She averaged more than 10 points per game, helping her team to a bi-district playoff appearance.
Hayden Walker, Brock
Brock’s Hayden Walker was one of several Lady Eagle sharpshooters, averaging more than 11 points per game.
Her stats also earned her the title of All-District 8-3A’s Newcomer of the Year.
Utility Players of the Year
Emery Bryan, Poolville
Constantly hounded by the opponent’s best defender each time she stepped on the court, Bryan led the Lady Monarchs and averaged a near double-double in her sophomore season, with 16 points and nine rebounds per game.
Kelsey Ground, Millsap
The senior Lady Bulldog led her team in scoring, averaging more than 18 points per game. She was also one of the leading rebounders, with four per game, and was named to First Team in Millsap’s All-District selections.
Coach of the Year
Garrett Hilton
When Hilton took the helm for the Lady Hounds in May 2020, he inherited a program already steeped in success.
The Coach of the Year led this year’s Peaster squad to a state ranking of No. 6, a perfect 14-0 record in district and its third straight district title. This season also capped a 48-game district win streak, ending with the Lady Hounds as regional semifinalists.
First team: Kaylee Perez, Weatherford; Claire Byers, Aledo; Presley Hull, Aledo; Ashynn Dickey, Springtown; Allison Ford, Springtown; Halli Hyatt, Brock; Kimberly Tomlinson, Brock; Abbi Mathis, Brock; Claire Ground, Millsap; Landry Robertson, Peaster; Cody Ruddy, Peaster; Meghan Smith, Peaster; Jaycee McCloud, Peaster; Roree Willis, Poolville.
Second team: Ryan Lewis, Peaster; Marley Fadden, Peaster; Katelyn Ruddy, Peaster; Aubree Cash, Weatherford; Kennedy Jarrett, Weatherford; Landrie Polk, Weatherford; Claire Dale, Millsap; Kylie Keis, Millsap; Berkli Sims, Millsap; Cori Ground, Millsap; Kylie Allen, Brock; Ashlynn Welch, Brock; Taegan Sanders, Brock; Macey Brim, Brock; Kandle Boggus, Aledo; Reagan Davis, Aledo; Kenzie Grau, Aledo; Caroline Browning, Aledo; Kinley Elms, Aledo; Kelsey Beaman, Springtown; Paige Winstead, Springtown; Blanca Alapont, Springtown; Abby Miller, Springtown; Brooklyn Quintanilla; Brylee Hensley, Poolville; Kenzie Ray, Poolville.
