Parker County football teams showcased phenomenal seasons, with three making it to the playoffs, two to the state championship and one crowned champion.
Below is the list of superlatives and the first-team roster comprised of players from all six county public schools. The UIL All-Parker County team is determined by coaches’ nominations, all-district lists and input from Weatherford Democrat employees.
Most Valuable Player:
Junior quarterback Hauss Hejny, Aledo
Hejny led the turnaround for the Bearcats on their way to their first state title in two years.
He finished with 1,953 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air and finished second on the team with 1277 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns.
"Hauss is an extremely gifted quarterback," Aledo Head Coach Tim Buchanan said. "His work ethic and leadership is what led us to a state championship."
Offensive Player of the Year:
Tyler Moody, quarterback, Brock (2,538 yards passing, 507 yards rushing, 35 TDs)
Moody guided the Eagles to their second consecutive state title appearance as they overcame the 0-4 start to the season.
"Tyler is the ultimate competitor and leader," Brock Head Coach Billy Mathis said. "Everyone trusted him, and they all knew when he had the ball in his hands something great was going to happen with the offense."
"Tyler held himself and his teammates to the highest standards. He practiced as hard as he played this year."
Defensive Player of the Year:
Junior Cooper Massey linebacker, Brock
Massey was all over the field this year, anchoring the Eagle defense as he led the county in tackles with 201.
He also tallied five sacks, 33 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one interception, eight pass breakups and 10 QB pressures for a defense that allowed an average of 15.5 points a game during their 11-game winning streak.
Special Teams Player of the Year:
Sophomore kicker Cole Crawford, Aledo
Crawford connected on 68 of his 74 extra-point attempts this year, taking over the role for Clay Murador, who took time off during the regular season. Crawford also had 12 touchbacks on 76 kickoffs for the Bearcats.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year:
Junior running back Jojo Polk, Weatherford
Polk ran for nearly 1300 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Kangaroos in his first year on varsity. He also had 15 catches for 120 yards.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year:
Junior safety Jake Gillespie, Aledo
Gillespie anchored the secondary for the Bearcats as he finished the year with 91 tackles, two interceptions, eight tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and a QB hurry.
Utility Player of the Year:
Senior LB Zach Brewster, Brock
Brewster rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns while recording 32 receptions for 382 yards and three scores on offense. On defense, he had 143 tackles, five sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He broke up nine passes and had six pressures on the opposing QBs.
Coach of the Year:
Tim Buchanan, Aledo
After starting 0-2, Buchanan led his program to 14 straight wins, capturing their record-extending 11th state championship, their first title in two years.
First-Team:
QB- Gunner McElroy, senior, Peaster - McElroy finished his season with 2,035 yards and 21 touchdowns passing while also running for 373 yards and three touchdowns.
QB- Hudson Hulett, junior, Springtown - Hulett passed for 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also finished second among all quarterbacks with 611 yards rushing.
RB- Hawk Patrick-Daniels, junior, Aledo - Patrick-Daniels played an integral part in the Bearcats championship run as he ran for over 1,400 yards with 21 touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 96 yards and another touchdown.
RB- Brett Tutter, junior, Brock - Tutter led the county in rushing with 1,504 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on the ground to help the Eagles make it back to the state title game.
WR-Jalen Pope, senior, Aledo - The future Air Force cadet finished the year with 64 catches for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns. He played a big part in the title win as he had 228 yards, a UIL 5A championship record.
WR- Melvin Polk, senior, Weatherford - Polk led the team with 54 receptions, 605 yards and 10 touchdowns this year.
WR- Carson Finney, junior, Brock - Finney was a part of the downfield threat duo for the Eagles that included Jhett Jones. Finney finished with 54 receptions, 741 yards and nine touchdowns.
TE- Jaxon Hart, junior, Brock - He finished with 10 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He had 30 pancake blocks as a blocker.
TE- Tyson Timms, junior, Aledo - 25 receptions, 332 yards and three touchdowns.
OL- Trace Rogers, senior, Brock - Rogers did not allow a sack all year while also getting 70 pancake blocks.
OL- Marco Gonzalez, senior, Millsap- Gonzalez won the offensive lineman for his district as he anchored an offensive line that helped the running game become the strength of the Bulldogs, who averaged 296 yards per game.
OL- Ty Martin, senior, Weatherford - Anchored a line that opened up holes for the running game to average 230 yards a game this year.
OL- Max Moeller, senior, Aledo - Anchored an offensive line alongside captain Isaac Sohn that helped the offense gain 6790 yards of total offense en route to the title.
OL- Isaac Sohn, senior, Aledo
K- Brody Baker, junior, Brock - 8-of-9 on field goal attempts, 53-of-53 on extra point attempts.
DL- Ansel Din-mbuh, senior, Aledo- The district 3-5A Co-Defensive MVP finished with 41 tackles, four sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
DL- Barrett Smith, senior, Weatherford - 97 tackles, seven and a half sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and blocked an extra point attempt.
DL- Trace Rogers, senior, Brock - 81 tackles, seven sacks, nine tackles for loss and 19 QB hurries.
DL-Brock Ryker, junior, Brock - 93 tackles, three sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 16 QB pressures.
DL-Cam Harris, junior, Brock - Harris finished with a school record of 19 sacks this year. He also added 31 tackles for loss, forcing two fumbles and recovering one.
LB- Luke Cearely, junior, Brock - 175 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, seven sacks, a forced fumble, four pass breakups, and 11 QB pressures.
LB-Davhon Keys, junior, Aledo - 123 tackles, nine tackles for loss, an interception, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and five QB hurries.
LB-Andrew Groh, junior, Weatherford - 109 tackles, four and a half sacks, seven tackles for a loss and an interception.
LB- Wyatt Lacy, junior, Peaster - 153 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
LB- Cannon Kelley, junior, Peaster - 116 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one interception, and four fumble recoveries.
DB- Tramar Gilbert, senior, Peaster - 56 tackles, four passes broken up, and three interceptions.
DB- Steel Doss, senior, Weatherford - 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
DB- Jaden Allen, junior, Aledo - 48 tackles, three interceptions, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, ten pass breakups, and one defensive touchdown.
DB- Andrew Parkhurst, senior, Aledo - 80 tackles, six sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and two QB hurries.
Second-Team:
QB- CJ Thornton, junior, Weatherford - 144-of-223, 1,590 yards, and 15 touchdowns. While he also ran the ball 58 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
QB- CR Tippie, sophomore, Millsap - 76-for-138 for 1,045 yards and 11 touchdowns.
RB- Ryder Oliver, senior, Millsap - 1,598 yards on 189 carries and scored 15 touchdowns.
RB- Reid Watkins, junior, Brock - 158 carries for 1,064 yards and 23 touchdowns. 15 receptions for 281 yards and a touchdown.
WR- Jhett Jones, senior, Brock - 44 receptions for 552 yards and six touchdowns.
WR- Speck Behle, senior, Springtown - 30 receptions for 660 yards and eight touchdowns.
WR- Britton Burrows, 31 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns.
TE- Cannon Kelley, junior, Peaster - seven receptions for 96 yards
TE-Kelby Castro, junior, Springtown - seven receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
OL-Jeremy Morrow, senior, Springtown
OL- Aaron Bowen, senior, Springtown
OL- Anson Johnson, senior, Millsap
OL- Carter Campbell, junior, Aledo
OL- Ethan Brooks, junior, Brock
K- Samuel Roderick, junior, Weatherford - 3-for-3 FG with a long of 30. 29-for-36 on extra point attempts.
DL-Bryon Wheeler, senior, Aledo - 33 tackles, one sack, five tackles for loss, one interception, a forced fumble and five QB hurries.
DL- Lawson Moore, senior, Aledo - 31 tackles, one fumble recovery, 11 tackles for loss, and 10 QB hurries.
DL- Bryce Hunkapiller, junior, Brock - 41 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss and six QB pressures.
DL- Dalton Golden, senior, Millsap - 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and three sacks.
DL- Ridge Westendorf, junior, Springtown - 33 tackles, seven tackles for loss and one sack.
LB- Tanner Mullins, senior, Weatherford - 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and recovered one fumble this year.
LB- Asa Dowling, sophomore, Weatherford - 92 tackles, four of which were for a loss.
LB- Kentin Morrow, junior, Peaster - 95 tackles, three sacks, 11 tackles for loss, one pass breakup, one interception, one fumble recovery and a safety.
LB- Payton Reneau, senior, Millsap - 54 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, and one fumble recovery.
DB- Geurrin Morgan, senior, Millsap - 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, an interception, six passes defended, and a fumble recovery.
DB- Brody May, senior, Peaster - 44 tackles and ten passes broken up.
DB- Drake Doggett, junior, Springtown - 20 tackles, a tackle for loss and three interception
DB- Chris Johnson, junior, Aledo - 33 tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.