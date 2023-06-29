WACO — Recently, both the Millsap Bulldogs and the Azle Christian Crusaders high school football teams were successful on the gridiron during 7-on-7 football tournaments. Millsap competed in Class 3A while ACS took part in the TAPPS Six-Man Division III, District 2 field.
Millsap scored at least 30 points in each of its games in pool play, including a win over East Bernard, and marched its way to the semifinals before bowing out 19-6. The Bulldogs took down Hearne 32-12, beat Goldwaithe 39-12 and took down East Bernard 34-28 in overtime. In bracket play, Millsap took down Wink 38-6, defeated Ganado 29-18 and eliminated Sonora 40-20.
Meanwhile, ACS had a strong run, opening up with a 26-7 win over Texas School for Deaf and following that with a 36-2 triumph over Westbury. After that, the Crusaders ousted Cedar Hill Summit 21-12 before taking down Sugarland Logos Prep 20-7. ACS eventually fell in the semifinals, but not before winning its first six games. Competing for the Crusaders were senior quarterback Andy Wisniewski, sophomore Brodie Clark, junior Levi Morrow, junior Jaxson Logan, sophomore Gage Anderson, freshman Nehemiah Crowell and freshman Peyton Lance.
