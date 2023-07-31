Millsap High school football coaches recently held its annual “M.O.B. Night” ahead of the upcoming football season.
The meeting, which gathered mothers of the Bulldog varsity football players, taught the “Mothers of the Brotherhood” about the football team’s traditions, detailed routines and feeding schedules, helped the mothers learn about different offensive and instructed defensive formations and personnel identification.
