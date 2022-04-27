The Millsap Bulldogs came from behind to edge the neighboring Peaster Greyhounds with a walk-off 6-5 win Tuesday night.
Peaster entered the game a game a head of Comanche for the third seed in the district, while Millsap looked to cut their deficit behind Comanche in half and climb the standings.
After both teams were able to score a run in the first, the Greyhounds looked like they were going to run away with the game, scoring three runs in the second.
“It was one of those deals,” Peaster Head Coach Cody Salyer said. “We had some opportunities early, not getting runners in. Our approach early, we were chasing pitches, and we didn’t make adjustments.”
Bulldog starting pitcher Belden Cox had other plans. He would keep the offense quiet the rest of the game to allow his offense to come back.
Following the second inning, the Bulldogs would outscore the Greyhounds 5-1 on their way to a walk-off 6-5 win on Senior Night.
“That was a great game,” Millsap Head Coach Paul Vaughn said. “Peaster has a really good team, they fought hard. They got us down early and our boys kept plugging away and in the end it worked out.”
Both programs continue their march towards the postseason as Millsap (9-9) travel to take on Eastland for the final regular season game Friday, while Peaster (12-11) looks to rebound at home against Brock for Senior Night.
