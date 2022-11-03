MILLSAP — Caden Pitt picked off a pass late in the end zone to help Millsap in the season finale with playoff implications.
Pitt's interception, his second of the game, sealed a XXXX home win Thursday for Millsap on senior night over Merkel and propels the Bulldogs to the 3A Region II District 5 third seed for the playoffs.
"I am so proud of how we played," Millsap Head Football Coach Jacob Johnson said. "It is what we talk about all the time. It is not what we do but how we do it. These young men, led by these seniors, came out here against a good Merkel team, and they executed and played with passion while taking care of business."
The Bulldog defense was ready for the Badgers as they forced a punt on the opening drive of the game for Merkel.
Millsap's run game worked well in the first half with four runs of 10-plus yards, including three runs of 30-plus yards.
Ryder Oliver had two long runs and capped a scoring drive with a 1-yd run for the early 7-0 lead.
Merkel answered with a score, but still trailed after a missed extra point.
Following the touchdown and the failed onside kick for the Badgers, Merkel intercepted a pass to set them up with good field position.
The Badgers took the ball down the short field for a go-ahead score to put them up 12-7 after a failed two-point conversion.
Merkel picked off another pass, but Millsap forced a punt to get the ball back. On the next snap, quarterback CR Tippie connected with Kole Weaver for a 20-yard reception.
Reid Green took a snap a few plays later up the middle for a hard-fought touchdown and a 13-12 lead.
Millsap never looked back after that.
After the defense forced another Merkel punt, the offense got to work as they managed to move down the field with a 35-yard run by Greene and a 34-yard run by Oliver.
Oliver scored on the next play as he ran the ball in for a 3-yard score.
Green and Oliver were the workhorses for the Bulldog offense on Thursday as they combined for three of the five Millsap touchdowns.
On defense, Kole Weaver was all over the field. He made big plays on receivers, and Weaver also made a big sack on the QB after Merkel scored their final touchdown of the night when they tried for a two-point conversion, which kept the score at 28-18 at the end of the third quarter.
In the final quarter, it was all Bulldogs as they tacked on ten more points to win 38-18 and clinch the third seed in the playoffs.
Oliver finished the night rushing for 175 yards and one touchdown, while Green ran for 171 and two scores.
"We are very confident in our offensive line," Johnson said. "We know at the end of the game our team will make our money behind that offensive line. When you get into the flow of everything, it turns out not to be how you drew it up sometimes."
The Bulldogs await their first playoff opponent.
