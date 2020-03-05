Millsap High School pitcher Lane Brian helped make for a memorable opening day to the team’s 2020 season, thanks to a shutout performance by the senior which included 15 strikeouts while allowing only two hits and zero walks in a 7-1 win (the team’s lone score came on an error) over Hamilton last week.
The outing netted Brian recognition in the Texas high school baseball scene, being named the Class 3A Diamond Pro Pitcher of the Week (March 4) by the website, Texas High School Baseball.
Millsap Head Baseball Coach Paul Vaughan credited Brian’s smart and varied use of his entire arsenal of pitches for the memorable outing.
“All five of Lane’s pitches were working in this game,” Vaughan said.
“He was mixing up his pitches from multiple arm slots and had the hitters guessing all night. When Lane is pitching like that, it is a sight to see.”
The senior Bulldog for his part said he found himself in a place of increasing mental focus with each retired batter.
“Once I had hit eight or so strikeouts, I was feeling it,” Brian said.
“And when I hit 10, I [became] focused on beating my career high which was 12.”
With that said, Brian was quick to point out the strong defensive play his teammates buoyed him with in the game.
“I was excited not just because of my performance, but also because of how well my team played from start to finish,” Brian said.
Fellow Bulldog Brighten DeSantiago said he and his teammates could tell Brian’s command of his off-speed pitches in particular proved highly effective in the 15-strikeout effort.
“Lane’s pitching was really good, he had really good control of the ball that night,” DeSantiago said.
“His off-speed [pitches] were filthy. We have a good team and field behind him, but it’s less work if you have a pitcher that is striking everyone out. No one can touch him if he’s on.”
Brian added that his recently acquired accolade was a great bit of validation for the countless hours he’s put into the game.
“ I’ve worked my whole life to get where I’m at,” Brian said.
“To see all of that work pay off and be named the 3A Diamond Pro Pitcher of the Week means a lot to me.”
