Millsap senior Nathan Sykes earned first-team All-District honors for his strong presence on the basketball court this season. Sykes led the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 17 points a game.
Millsap senior wins first-team All-District honors
- STAFF REPORTS
-
-
