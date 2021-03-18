The Mineral Wells Rams basketball team saw numerous players recognized by the University Interscholastic League for strong play on the court and hard work in the classroom.
Robbie Gillen earned second-team All District honors, and Charles Carter, Tristan Gray and Landon Russell received honorable mentions.
Making the academic All District list were Carter, Gillen, Gray and Russell along with Luke Bullock, Caleb Clark, Aidan Crawford, Landon Houston and Carson Huseman.
