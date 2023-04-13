MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells boys' athletic director and head football coach has resigned, MWISD confirmed Thursday morning.
The district said Coach Clint Clayton has been named interim athletic director for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, with plans to post the job opening soon and a permanent AD/head football coach hired prior to the beginning of next school year.
"Coach Hobbs has been an invaluable part of MWISD athletics for many years and his service to our kids and our community is deeply appreciated," MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said.
The head administrator noted Clayton has served as the Rams' varsity defensive coordinator and has previously coached on the staff of a state champion high school football team. He also has previous experience serving as an interim AD in other schools and will work closely with Hobbs during this transition, according to the district.
Hobbs was named AD of boys' athletics in January of 2021, taking over after the resignation of Gerald Perry. Prior to that, he had served as a defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coach and U.S. history teacher, working at MWISD the last eight years.
MWISD said any inquiries related to boys’ sports at MWJH and MWHS should be directed to Clayton at cclayton@mwisd.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.