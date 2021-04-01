The Mineral Wells Rams are on a tear, and looking to bring home another golden ball in the regional quarterfinals.
The Rams (13-3-1) will do battle at noon Friday against the Borger Bulldogs at Lubbock Christian University.
"We are feeling pretty humbled to be this deep in the playoffs. This group of boys has earned every bit of it," Head Coach Rolando Borjon said. "Borger is a solid team and we are going to have to do the same thing we've been doing the last two rounds, which is show up and play and work as one in order to give us a chance."
Mineral Wells defeated El Paso Riverside in the area round in Odessa Tuesday, 2-0.
Borjon, who also coaches the girls' team, praised their efforts this season. The Lady Rams ended their season with a record of 10-8-1, narrowly losing in the area round to Pampa 3-2 but finished as bi-district champions.
"These girls made a complete turnaround from the 2020 season [with a] record of 2-19-2," he said. "That tells you how much this group believed in the process.
"These seniors have worked the past four years ... and I have no doubt in my mind they will do great things in the future."
The boys' team is comprised of mostly seniors, who have witnessed the highs and lows of competitive battle during their high school tenure, but this is their year to shine, Borjon said.
