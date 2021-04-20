The Mineral Wells boys soccer team made school history this year, reaching the regional finals game for the first time. That’s just three wins short of the big prize — a state title.
The superlative awards tend to flow after such a spectacular season, and the Rams players are cleaning up in District 4-4A. In addition to first-team All District honors, Marvin Renteria earned Overall MVP; Cristian Narvaez won Defensive MVP; Diego Andrade is Midfielder MVP; Miguel Hidalgo earned Goalkeeper MVP; and Jose Garcia was selected as Defensive Newcomer.
Ryan Carter, Keagan Green and Cristian Rodriguez earned first-team All District.
David Ramos, Vincente Martinez and Jared Valle earned second-team All District, and Jovan Ramirez, Micah Gray and Xzavier Lopez earned Honorable Mention. (Ramirez is the freshman who scored a goal in the Rams’ regional finals game.)
The Lady Rams enjoyed a stellar season, as well. Alayna Gutierrez earned Co-Offensive MVP, and Alexia Rodriguez was named Goalkeeper MVP.
Named as first-team All District are Karime Betancourt, Emily Guzman and Wendy Ramirez. Second-team All District honors went to Allee Elder, Celeste Santibanez and Hannah Seaton. Honorable mentions were awarded to Kayla Davis, Rosalind Hernandez, Klarissa Pinon and Sunni Randolph.
