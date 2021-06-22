On June 5, the Mineral Wells Swim Team competed at Weatherford’s Cherry Park against teams from Weatherford, Mineral Wells, Granbury and Coppell. The teams participate in the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation and attend circuit meets, regional meets and state meets. Various city pools host the meets.
Emery Boswell, Emma Bridges, Chris Erwin, Jake Grogan, Kim Richards, Landen Richards, Russell Richards, Alex Ritthaler, Heidi Ritthaler and Mindy Robinson were among the swimmers who won multiple first place awards at a recent swim meet in Mineral Wells.
Erwin competed in four events and finished in first place every time. Grogan and Kim Richards took first place in three events.
Other Mineral Wells swimmers who performed well at the June 5 meet included Emerson Barham, Coralee Boyd, Devin Crenshaw, Emmilyne Erwin, Izabella Erwin, Austin Grogan, Chelsea Grogan, Kailey Grogan, Andi Herring, Dru Herring, Cole Hughes, Faith Hughes, Titus Looper, Klarissa Pinon, Jacob Polston, Price Brooklyn, Briana Ramirez, Grace Rich, Kennady Richards, Kelsey Ritthaler, Reagan Ritthaler, Rachel Robinson, Tessa Robinson, William Snell, Adam Tunnell, Cara Tunnell and Averie Watson.
