COVID-19 has impacted every football team at every school but none so much as the Mineral Wells. The Rams have been forced to miss two games, and the timing couldn’t have been worse.
After going winless in 2019 and 0-2 to begin 2020, the Rams won their first game in forever on Sept. 11 in front of a jubilant home crowd. The next two weeks would have them battling a tough Sanger team and a struggling Gaineseville, and the Rams were anxious to start a winning streak.
Instead, reports of coronavirus cases shut down the school and the football team.
“It was very tough on this program missing the two weeks of games,” Rams Head Coach Gerald Perry said. “We felt like we would have been very competitive in both of them with an opportunity to win.”
The team returned for its Oct. 2 game against Glen Rose but was missing five offensive starters and was blown out 62-17.
Now, the Rams are preparing for district play against Iowa Park, whose only loss this season came against the powerhouse Brock Eagles — and the Hawks put up a good fight against them, losing by a single touchdown.
The Rams have their full roster participating in practices this week for the first time all season. Will the team be clicking by Friday? Or clunking?
Perry is fired up to ensure the former.
“We are excited to start our second part of the season,” he said. “Iowa Park is a well-polished team, and we will have to play mistake free and our best game yet to have an opportunity for success, and our kids have that in them.”
Mineral Wells (1-3) plays at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Iowa Park (4-1).
