In hopes of rising in the standings, the Poolville Monarchs took on one of the top teams in the area in the Muenster Hornets Thursday evening.
The Monarchs would keep it close until the bats for Muenster came alive in the fifth inning, when they scored seven runs on the way to a 10-0 Hornets win.
“That's a good ball club,” Poolville Head Coach Alex Bracy said. “They are the top ranked team in 2A. If you take away that one inning, its a 3-0 game. I am proud of how we competed, we just let go inning slip away.”
Zane Shiflett got the start for the Monarchs Thursday and would be solid until the jam up in the fifth inning where Muenster was able to get the bases loaded.
The Monarchs should have the fourth seed in district clinched, as well as a playoff berth.
“I thought we played well,” Muenster Head Coach Josh Wheeler said. “Wind is blowing in, so it's a tough hitting day. We played on well defense and we pitched well.”
Even though the wind played a factor in the game, Muenster was able to capitalize on their hits and keep the line moving and kept scoring.
Poolville (11-10) looks to get revenge on Muenster (16-10) as they are set to face off one more time Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.