The Poolville Monarchs did well following up their 2018-19 trip to the Class 2A regional semifinals this past season, earning yet another playoff bid and eventually muscling their way to the third round and a 22-13 record.
While Poolville’s 2019-20 roster featured a distinctly different makeup from that of the previous year, the new-look Monarchs proved they have what it takes to continue the program’s winning tradition, nabbing seven all-district honors (District 11-2A).
Leading the way with Poolville’s lone superlative award was junior point guard and District 11-2A Newcomer of the Year Anthony Pesqueda, a player Head Coach Steven Stegall said performed equally well on both ends of the court.
“Anthony was our starting point guard his first year on varsity,” Stegall said.
“He did a great job of facilitating our offense and was one of our best defensive players.”
First-team selections for the Monarchs included senior power forward Zaine Mansell and junior shooting guard Trendan Parish, a pair of playmakers opposing teams always had to prepare for, often to no avail, Stegall said.
“Trendan was our leading scorer in district at 19 points per game despite several teams coming up with defenses just to stop him,” Stegall said.
“He made 81 three-pointers in the season and scored over 25 points in seven games this season.
“Zaine was our leading rebounder this year with 423 rebounds, [averaging] 12.1 rebounds per game. He also averaged 18.8 points per game and 1.5 blocks per game. He had 21 rebounds twice this year in a game.”
Second-team selections for the Monarchs included senior center Nathan Gammill and teammate Chris Pesqueda, who each gave their team an edge either in the paint or beyond the perimeter, Stegall said.
“Nathan played a big role for us this year,” Stegall said.
“He averaged 4.9 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game but his presence in the paint was such a huge factor for us this year.
“In his first year on varsity, Christopher started at the guard position for us and was a dependable outside shooter and a great defender.”
Rounding out Poolville’s all-district recipients were Tanner Hamlin and Evan Lang, two role players who gave the Monarchs a great boost off the bench, Stegall said.
“Tanner was our sixth man and brought a lot of energy off the bench,” Stegall said.
“He is a great defender and rebounder.
“Evan came off the bench and provided us with stability as another ball handler and made several crucial shots for us.”
Anthony and Christopher Pesqueda, Mansell, Gammill, Lang and Ty Smeal all earned academic all-district recognition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.