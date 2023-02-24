COMANCHE — The Brock Eagles used a strong third quarter to muscle their way past Llano in the area playoff Friday night, 46-35.
After Llano cut an eight-point deficit at the half to three, the Eagles slowly built up momentum, and a good hustle play and pass found Zach Lewis open under the basket for a layup and free throw opportunity. Brock led 23-17.
Brayden Carter-Ditto earned his own trip to the charity stripe, making one of two free throws, but Casen Meeks was there for the rebound and the putback to bump the lead to nine.
The Eagles turned their offensive rebounding skills up a notch while steadily attacking in the paint, and Lewis's layup followed by a free throw made it 29-17 at the 3:15 mark.
Llano attempted a comeback, going on a 5-0 run, but Brock was methodical in time management, running the clock down to seconds before Braden Pitchford's basket at the end of the third.
The Eagles wasted no time adding to their lead, as Lewis went right at a defender in the paint, scoring two more to put Brock up by 11.
Llano attempted to mount another comeback but Brock kept them at bay.
Colt Matlock found Sawyer Strosnider wide open on a full-court pass to make it 45-33 with about a minute left, sealing the Jackets' fate.
It was a physical game from start to finish, with a good variety of fouls called on both sides early on.
Both teams' scoring got off to a slow start — Matlock's back-to-back blocks had a little something to do with it on the Llano end — and Carter-Ditto's bucket at the 3:30 mark was the first two points of the game.
Pitchford got his own rebound on a miss for the putback to put Brock ahead by two, and Llano would close the gap to one minutes later on a three-point play.
Strosnider found two points after weaving around a defender, then snagged a rebound on the opposite end of the court and found an open shooter from behind the arc for the first three-pointer of the game and an 18-10 lead at halftime.
Brock improves to 24-7, and will face the winner of Brady/Vernon in the regional quarterfinals.
