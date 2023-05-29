Two new faces will lead the Trinity Christian Academy volleyball and boys’ basketball teams.
The school Thursday announced Katherine Mullens as the new head volleyball coach and Jeff Peterson as head boys’ basketball coach.
Mullens brings more than 10 years of coaching experience, and began coaching club volleyball while in college. She also spent time coaching a P1 Beach volleyball team in the 2017-18 season, before moving to Haslet to coach the Texas Pistols.
Born and raised in Fort Worth, she served as team captain of her Cedar Valley College volleyball team, before continuing her studies and earning her bachelor and master’s degrees from Dallas Baptist University.
“Coaching club, we only get a few short months to pour into our girls,” Mullens said. “It is exciting to know that I get more time through TCA to build a foundation and relationships with the girls not only to help build them into exceptional athletes but also into exceptional Christians.”
Mullens has been married to her college sweetheart, Mason, since October 2018. They have two sons, Tripp, 2, and Jack, 5 months.
Her favorite Bible verse is Proverbs 3:5-6, because, “It calms me to know that God’s plan and timing is greater than ours,” she said.
In her spare time, Mullens enjoys spending time with family, fashion, shopping, baking, quilting and crafting.
TCA Athletic Director Cody McKenzie said the school is thrilled to have Mullen join the TCA family.
“[She] has an extensive volleyball background and will help elevate our program moving forward,” he said. “Coach Mullen has a passion not only for volleyball but also to use the game she loves to help athletes become all that God has created them to be.”
Peterson comes to TCA with more than 15 years’ experience, most recently as head coach at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, where he led them to the Heartland Christian Athletic Association Tri-State championship game and a KSHSAA Approved Schools State Championship tournament win last season.
Peterson has also spent time at Old Suwanee Christian School, where the team finished as state runner-up in 2011.
From 2013-2019, he served as the Victory Baptist Academy athletic director in Weatherford, taking the Patriots’ basketball team from an 0-20 record to a TCAF district championship.
Peterson’s club coaching experience includes coaching the 15U and 17U Buddy Hield Buckets, most recently coaching the 17U on the New Balance Pro16 circuit.
He graduated from Pensacola Christian College, and received his Master’s degree from Maranatha Baptist University in Organizational Leadership in 2020, graduating with honors. While coaching in Georgia, Texas, and Kansas, Peterson also served as a classroom teacher in several subjects and coached several other sports.
“Coach Peterson brings extensive knowledge of the game and is an accomplished leader and educator that will help to continue to elevate our athletic program,” McKenzie said. “And while all of his knowledge and accomplishments are great to have, Coach Peterson’s ultimate goal of using basketball to influence the kingdom of Christ makes him the perfect fit for joining the TCA family.”
Peterson and his wife Carman, a Weatherford native, have been married for almost 15 years. They have three sons: Carter, 10; Gunnar, 8; and Asher, 6. Carman will be teaching English at TCA, where their three children will also attend. As for Peterson’s hobbies, he claims to be a bit of a sneakerhead.
“During my previous time in Parker County, I had always admired Trinity from a distance,” he said. “When meeting with school leadership, my wife and I were impressed and encouraged by the priority that was placed on the spiritual formation of students. We are very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this ministry and be back in Parker County.”
Peterson cited Ephesians 2:4-7 as his favorite Bible passage, and said his goal at TCA is to impact and influence his student-athletes while growing a strong culture of spiritual growth and leadership in the program.
