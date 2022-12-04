PEASTER - Following their third straight division title, the Peaster Lady Greyhounds had six players named to an All-District team and had five other players take home major awards.
Senior Payton Hull took home District MVP after she finished with 543 kills, 47 aces and 112 blocks, while finishing second on the team with 408 digs.
Averie Threet was named the District Defensive MVP after she collected 64 aces and led the team with 563 digs.
Emerson Reedy took home Co-Blocker of the Year for collecting 67 total blocks, 195 kills and 29 digs.
Olivia Dawson and Natalie Henning received Co-Setter of the Year for the district. Dawson finished the year with 55 aces, 195 digs and finished second on the team with 542 assists.
Henning collected 31 kills, 48 aces, 180 digs and 664 assists this year.
Landry Robertson, Halie McDaniel, and Brooklyn Bosher received First-Team All-District nods.
Robertson finished with 269 kills, 25 aces, 36 total blocks and 177 digs.
McDaniel had 143 kills, 20 blocks and 58 digs.
Bosher collected 127 kills, 35 blocks and 62 digs.
Aubrey Black and Jaycee McCloud were named to the Second-Team All-District team.
Black had 18 aces and 250 digs on the year, while McCloud finished with 101 kills, 24 total blocks and 98 digs.
Kinley Evans received an Honorable Mention nod as she finished with 51 kills, 10 total blocks and 46 digs.
The Academic All-District team consisted of Hull, Threet, Reed, Dawson, Henning, Robertson, McDaniel, Black and Ryan Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.