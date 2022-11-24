MINERAL WELLS - After a successful season featuring a playoff appearance for the Mineral Wells Lady Rams volleyball program, eight players received All-District recognition.
Hailee Cunningham and Caylee Cloud received first-team awards.
Cunningham finished the year second on the team in kills with 202, 37 total blocks and nine assists.
Cloud had 185 kills, 49 total blocks, five assists and 22 digs on the year for the Lady Rams.
Abbey Tincher and Isavel Ramirez represented the Lady Rams on the Second-Team, All-District squad.
Tincher finished with 11 aces, a 97% serve percentage and had 187 digs for the year.
Ramirez had 10 aces on a 96% serve percentage. She led the team with 231 digs and had 57 assists.
Brittany Delk, Aryan Perez, Kahlea Samples and Nevaeh Strange received Honorable Mention recognition.
Delk finished the season with 23 aces on a 98% serve percentage. She led the team in assists with 390 and 167 digs.
Perez had eight aces on a 90% serve percentage. She had seven assists, 84 digs and led the team in kills with 207.
Samples collected 15 aces on a 98% serve percentage. She also had 58 kills and 47 total blocks.
Strange finished with 76 kills and 25 total blocks on the year.
Tincher, Ramirez, Samples, Cloud, Delk, Marlee Lawhon, Sadie Roach, Kristen Riney, Hannah Perales and Hudson Hobbs received Academic All-District honors.
