Several Poolville Monarchs were highlighted in the All-District 11-2A recognitions.
Miguel Musingho was named Sixth Man of the Year in the district.
Three Monarchs were selected to the First Team, All-District, in Jaco Back, Eli Lang and Cash Morales.
JT Tabres was selected to the Second Team, and Anthony Rodriguez and TJ Stewart earned Honorable Mentions.
Several Poolville hoopsters were named Academic All-District, including Back, Lang, Morales, Musingho, Rodriguez, Dylan Tovar, Tabres and Stewart.
