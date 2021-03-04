Despite a two-home run performance from Coyote Pyra Burns, the Weatherford College softball team was swept by North Central Texas College in Gainesville Wednesday, 3-0 and 7-6. It was the beginning of conference play for both teams.
NCTC pitcher Haleigh Hogan was impressive in game one, scattering three hits over six and two-thirds innings, allowing no runs and no walks while striking out one. WC’s Marcie Moss allowed four hits in five innings with no earned runs, one walk and one strikeout. The Coyotes committed three errors.
In game two, Burns hit two home runs and drove in four runs while Sierra Nixon went 3-for-6 for WC. But defensive miscues hurt WC again with four errors.
Weatherford (9-4 overall, 0-2 in conference), ranked No. 20 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I poll, will host NCTC (8-4, 2-0) Saturday at Stuart Field. The doubleheader begins at 2 p.m.
