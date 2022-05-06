In a softball game that was scheduled to go seven innings, Weatherford College and North Central Texas College went 13 innings Thursday night, with NCTC prevailing 4-3 in the Region V-North Softball Championship Tournament at a packed Stuart Field.
The double-elimination tournament continued Friday, with WC facing Ranger in a 10 a.m. elimination game.
After finishing seven innings with a 2-2 tie, both teams scored a run in the eighth inning. No runs were scored in the next four-and-a-half innings, until NCTC’s Lynzie Rollins hit the game winner on a line drive to right field in the bottom of the 13th, walking off with an RBI single. It was Rollins’ only hit of the game.
WC pitcher Amelia Hatthorn went an impressive 10 innings, scattering five hits and three runs with just one walk and 10 strikeouts.
All of WC’s offense came from solo home runs. Darlene Montoya, Lencia Powell and Annabelle Guay all hit balls over the Stuart Field fence.
WC is scheduled to play Ranger College at 10 a.m. Friday.
