South Plains College, ranked No. 3 in the nation, ended the Weatherford College Lady Coyotes’ 2019-20 season in the first round of the Region V Basketball Tournament in Abilene Thursday, 103-60.
The Lady Texans (31-1) jumped out to an 18-point halftime lead. SPC’s Johanna Teder led all scorers with 26 points, including five three-pointers. six foot, five inch post Ruth Koang made her presence known in the paint with 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.
WC’s Monika Faerber came off the bench to lead the Lady Coyotes with 15 points. Destiny McAfee had 10.
Weatherford finished the season at 22-9 overall with their 25th postseason berth under head coach Bob McKinley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.