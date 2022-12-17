ARLINGTON - In the hunt for title No. 11, Aledo put on a dominating performance against the College Station Cougars Saturday in Arlington.
The Bearcats used a dominant first half to secure the title, winning 52-14.
"Winning a state championship is not easy," Aledo Head Coach Tim Buchanan said. "It is a relief to get this one over with because these kids have worked hard all year. It is great to see the hard work pay off."
Aledo scored their first touchdown as quarterback Hauss Hejny got into the end zone on a 31-yard keeper up the left sideline, which capped off a five-play drive.
On the ensuing Cougar drive, the Aledo defense came prepared as Jake Gillespie forced a fumble that the Bearcats recovered, which set the offense up well.
Hejny connected with Jalen Pope on the first play for Aledo for 31 yards down to the six-yard line, setting up first and goal for the Bearcats. Aledo punched the ball into the end zone with a three-yard run by Davhon Keys to extend their lead to 14-0.
The defense again was prepared for College Station as the Bearcats forced another punt after sacking the quarterback on third down.
Gillespie gave the Bearcats a good starting position as he returned the ensuing punt into the Cougar red zone.
Hawk Patrick-Daniels started the drive with a run of six yards. Two plays later, the Bearcats faced a fourth down.
Aledo brought in Keys for the wildcat run for the fourth down attempt. Keys managed to convert the fourth down, gaining four yards. Two plays later, Keys backed his way up the middle into the end zone to extend the Aledo lead to 21-0.
During the ensuing Cougar drive, College Station only gained three yards before they had to punt for the second time in the first half.
The running game for the Bearcats worked well Saturday, as they picked up good yardage. Aledo finished the day running for 240 yards.
"We thought we were going to have a hard time running the ball," Buchanan said. "We had to run it a little, but throwing the football is what we needed to do."
Running the ball helped open up the passing game for the Bearcats as Hejny connected with Pope for a 49-yard score after running the ball three straight times to start the drive.
"The biggest thing is how we started," Buchanan said. "No one expected us to be here. These kids worked their tails off every day."
Coming out of halftime, College Station seemed to find its footing, moving the ball on the ground. Aledo stopped the drive as they recovered another fumble.
Patrick-Daniels and Hejny combined for 13 yards on the following four carries before Hejny took the ball 58 yards into the end zone for another rushing touchdown.
Once again, the Aledo defense forced the fourth punt of the game for the Cougars.
After getting the ball inside the 30-yard line of College Station, the Bearcats had to settle for the field goal to increase the lead to 45-0 late in the third quarter. Gillespie ended the Cougars' hopeful drive with an interception in the end zone.
It did not take the Bearcats long to find the end zone again as Brant Hayden, replacing Hejny, found Pope for the 76-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 52-0 at the beginning of the final quarter.
After that score, the Aledo offense took their foot off the pedal, cruising to the 52-14 win after College Station managed two late touchdown drives.
"This one is special because of how hard everyone had to work to win it," Buchanan said.
Gillespie was named Defensive MVP, finishing with five tackles and an interception.
Hejny was named Offensive MVP, finishing 11-of-15 for 175 yards, two touchdowns and 143 rushing yards with two more touchdowns.
Aledo finishes the year 14-2.
The senior class for the Bearcats played a big part in this championship as leaders.
"The seniors did a good job bringing along the younger players, not letting them get down and understand that it is a team game," Buchanan said. "College Station is a good team with a great front seven. The game plan we had worked to a charm."
