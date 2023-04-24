Get to know Weatherford High School senior baseball player Kannon Kemp both on and off the field.
When did you start playing baseball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“At age 4 playing T-ball was when it all started. My parents and my best friend’s parents kind of pushed us to play…I’d say I’m passionate about playing baseball because it comes easy to me and it’s enjoyable. You get to go out there with nine other guys and compete and, in my opinion, it is the hardest sport to play – it’s that much more rewarding when you succeed.”
Were you always playing the position you do now? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I started pitching when I was in eighth and ninth grade. My sophomore year, I was a relief guy for the high school team. That summer, I took it easy not pitching a whole lot because I didn’t want to reinjure myself. After that, going into my junior season, I just worked at it a lot to where pitching became natural for me. In 11th and 12th grade is when it really started to pick up, and I think I’ve done pretty well.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“Definitely winning the district championship last year. A little story behind that, we were sitting in the bullpen watching a live feed on GameChanger of the Paschal-Boswell game. We needed Boswell to win for us to clinch the championship. So we were sitting there watching it, and the GameChanger went off saying that they won. I had a bucket of water and tried to get Coach (Jason) Lee, but when I was running out of the bullpen, I tripped on a lip sticking up on the pathway. I just face-planted. I tried to chunk the bucket at him, but it didn’t make it to him. It was kind of an odd deal.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“In the playoffs, it was our first game at Eaton. We were winning 5-4 with a runner on third and two outs – we just needed one out to win the game. I was playing at third base at that time, and there was a slow roller coming my way. I got the ball on the run and threw it to first to get the out – that was my best play. If I wouldn’t have made that play, they would have tied the game, so it felt really good to end it.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“I don’t really have a favorite, but I like any pitcher in the game that has similarities to me. So, someone like Jacob deGrom, who is 6-foot-6 and throws hard at his level. I’d say I throw pretty hard for my level, too. I like watching guys like that compete, and it’s cool watching the way they do things and to learn after them. They’re the best and you’ve got to do what the best guys do in order to be the best yourself. Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays is another example of that, too. He’s a big social media guy, so I keep up with him a lot.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I would say LeBron James. I love watching him play. Just his mentality and the way he is a role model in the world for kids. What he’s done for the world and in his hometown is pretty inspirational.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“Definitely new hip hop. 21 Savage is my favorite artist to listen to before a game – the beat just kind of gets you locked in. Some guys will say, ‘No, you’ve got to listen to country music, it’s soothing,’ but I just can’t do that. Hip hop gets me in the mood.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“We were playing this team that was struggling to field the ball – they were kicking the ball like they were playing soccer. So their shortstop charges the ball on one play, he goes down and he steps on the glove with his feet. His glove just flips off, and he’s kind of just standing there, but he tries to bare hand the ball to first base – it bounced off his hand. It was pretty embarrassing for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.