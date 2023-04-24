Get to know Weatherford High School senior outside hitter Riess Griffith both on and off the court.
When did you start playing volleyball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I think my parents definitely got me into it because, you know, when you’re a parent you try to put your kid in every single sport. We found volleyball as my passion super quickly. I’ve always been super competitive, so we did lots of little league growing up where my dad was my coach. He’s always been a big part of it and pushed me to do it, and it just stuck around. I knew I wanted to play in college someday, and it just grew from there.”
Were you always playing the position you do now? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“It started out – this is kind of confusing – I was a setter and middle. You know when you’re younger, coaches just try to see what you’re good at? Since I hit my growth spurt in middle school, they decided to kind of move me around. I gained weight in seventh grade, so I got moved to the bench, and that was my position for a while. During the summer between my seventh and eighth grade years, I decided I was tired of being on the bench, so I worked my little booty off. I ended up starting on varsity a year later and worked my way into playing all the way around as an outside hitter…I knew I really wanted it, so I decided to go and get it.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“My favorite moments came during playoff runs my sophomore and senior years. My sophomore year, we played out in Lubbock – it was the third round and we were playing Midland. There was lots of back-and-forth because they didn’t give us a locker room and they wouldn’t let us play music during our warm ups – it was pretty shady. They were definitely wanting to win, they had the home court advantage – everything went their way…We ended up making a comeback and winning. I think it was a block that ended up winning it. It was so surreal – I bet Joe (Kostiha) has a picture of it. The parents were all floating in the air from jumping around…Beating our rival Boswell during the second round of district after losing at home was also very memorable. We felt like we let the town down when we lost to them at home, but we thought, ‘You know what? We have worked our butts off, we are not going to lose this game.’ We ended up beating them in four sets on one of my serves.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“We also play Trinity in district and they’re also into back-and-forth bickering – but we aren’t – so we just kind of take it. I was up against their really tall right-side hitter the whole game, and she got me so many times just blocking me straight down – I could not hit around her. Finally, in the third set at their place…I go up and – I’m gonna be honest – I’m not the best blocker, especially against someone who’s twice my height and has gotten me the whole game. My confidence was low and I thought, ‘I’m gonna get her right now.’ She was feeling it and I was the only blocker, but I absolutely stuffed her – this wasn’t me blocking, I don’t know who it was that took my body over. I blocked this girl straight down, it was such a good feeling and it really just brought me back to life in that game…I think it surprised me, too, which is why it was such a big moment.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite pro athlete is Kerri Walsh-Jennings. I used to be obsessed with her – she’s a beach volleyball player that played in the Olympics for the USA – she’s just a boss. I think she was my biggest inspiration because being a beach volleyball player is so difficult, you have to work so much harder than you do as an indoor volleyball player. I decided that I was going to train just like her. I got myself in that mindset of going all out for everything and being super fit. Just watching her had me in awe, and I wanted to be just like her.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I would have to say Princess Diana. My mom just talks about her a lot, so I would figure if my mom was obsessed with her then I would be obsessed with her. I see that people talk about her a lot and what a good person she was, so I would just want to sit and talk with her for a little bit.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“I don’t know if this is embarrassing or not, but Rihanna was our go-to this season anytime we played music – it was just Rihanna, no questions about it…Also, our little libero loved Cash In Cash Out by Pharrell Williams, so that was always our first song we would play during warm ups whenever we were playing at home. She would just be bobbing her head and start feeling the music – it was such a good vibe and so much fun.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“My most embarrassing moment was my junior year at Trinity against the big blocking girl – she’s in my grade, so I’ve played against her every single year. They went to the right side because we were trying to mix it up…I got a super high ball on the set and I thought I was going to hit the line and make this girl look so stupid. I completely missed the ball. It goes right under me, it goes under the net and I don’t think I’ve ever recovered from that. Every time we went to their gym, I would just stare at the court and think about that one moment. I also remember after that play, we were in serve receive and I was right by their student section. I remember them telling me, ‘Hey, number four, you’re supposed to hit the ball over the net!’ They were just talking to me the entire game. We ended up winning, but that has to be the most embarrassing moment for me.”
