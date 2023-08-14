Get to know Aledo Bearcats head football coach Robby Jones on and off the field.
Talk about the time you spent learning under a legendary coach like Tim Buchanan and what you take away from those experiences as you now lead the Aledo football program this year?
“I learned football when I got here to Aledo from all the coaches here. I really learned coaching on the defensive side of the ball under coach Steve Wood, and that’s probably what helped me become a good offensive coordinator – I mean I’ve been a part of 10 state championships. I really learned how defenses work under coaches Wood and (Tim) Buchanan, who was a really good defensive coach as well. Learning how defenses worked under those guys really helped me transition into an offensive play caller in knowing how defenses worked. I basically learned everything I know about football from these guys because, when I got here, I thought I knew everything already about coaching football. Being here those first few years, I learned so much more football under them than in any previous stops. I’m just going to model the program after everything he’s already put in place here – we’re not changing how we do things at Aledo. Now, we will adapt as the game changes, which we have through the years to help us continue to be successful. When we see things working for other people that are hard for us to defend, we will add that to what we do.”
How long have you been with the Aledo football program and what do you feel is the main reason you guys have been able to maintain such a high level of success for so long?
“This will be my 24th year, and I’ve been here for the last 14 years as the offensive coordinator. Before that, I coached on the defensive side of the ball as a defensive tackles coach, a linebackers coach and then I moved over to coach the running backs and then co-offensive coordinator. Then, Coach Buchanan let me take over the offense. One of the reasons why I feel like we’ve been able to sustain success is because of the consistency we’ve had in our program as far as the continuity in our program. When Coach Wood became the head football coach, he had been the defensive coordinator for all those years before. Also, one of our long-time assistants at the time, Billy Mathis, took over as the defensive coordinator – so the defense didn’t change. … Our basic philosophies have stayed intact even though the coaching styles may have changed a little bit, but they have stayed pretty consistent overall. … It allows you to continue to build on your success from previous years and keep what works the same for the program.”
High expectations can be viewed as either crippling or energizing. For Aledo, the latter seems to take place. Why is that?
“When we walk out on the football field, it doesn’t matter who we are playing. The kids expect to win. We’ve faced some really good 6A opponents like Cedar Hill and Denton Guyer, and we walk out there against teams with twice as many kids at their high school as we do. Our kids’ mentality is that it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we’re going to beat you. Those expectations are there, and it’s great to have the confidence to go along with those expectations. I think that’s been a big key to our success. They’re confident in all the work they’ve put in during the offseason.”
What are some goals that you have both for the team and for yourself as the new head coach?
“Our goal at Aledo is always to win a state championship. There’s not many places where that’s always a reality, but for us, it’s something that is attainable. Every year, the kids say that their goal is to go 16-0 and win state. For me, it’s about going 1-0 each week and just taking things one game at a time.”
Talk about your playing days as an athlete and what eventually led to you becoming a coach from that?
“My dad was a high school football coach, and I wanted to be like my dad, which is what led me to become a football coach. During my playing days, I played at Pilot Point High School as a three-year starter on offense and defense. My senior year I tore my ACL, and I was scheduled to have the surgery to fix my knee, but they told me they could rehab it for five to six weeks, tape it up, brace it up and see what you can do in the playoffs. I did five solid weeks of rehab. I was going to see the doctor once a week, I was doing stuff on my own, I was getting up early in the morning and got the keys from my dad to open up the weight room to do my exercises and shower before class started. While everyone else was out doing practice, I was working on my rehab exercises. When I got done, I would coach the guys who were playing the positions I vacated. At that point, I realized that coaching is something that I would want to do. After that, there was no second guessing it – I knew when I went to college that it was to be a football coach. I went 19 years without getting knee surgery, so my knee would continuously slip out of place since I didn’t have an ACL, but I got surgery after the 2008 season. … Trying to help coach my senior year and the knee injuries really got me into it.”
If we were in a parallel universe where football was not a sport, what sport do you think you would be coaching instead and why?
“It would probably be baseball because I loved playing baseball when I was younger, and it was a bond that I had with one of my grandfathers – my mom’s dad. He loved to hit baseballs with me and my brothers while working with us on our skills. My youngest son actually played a year of junior college baseball at Eastern Oklahoma and, he probably would’ve played longer, but he was a pitcher and tore his UCL – I guess tearing ligaments is a hereditary thing.”
Who is your favorite coach of all time from any sport and any era and why do you draw inspiration from them?
“I would go with my dad. Even though he was a high school coach and he’s not in the hall of fame or anything like that, it would still be my dad. He won over 200 games as a head football coach, but never was able to win a state championship. He did win one as an assistant with G.A. Moore at Celina in 1974, but he made it to the semifinals three or four times and the quarterfinals more than that. But, that is who I idolized growing up in my dad. After that, I’ve always admired Mack Brown when he was at the University of Texas with the way he did things there. If Mack Brown meets you one time and then sees you a year later, he would remember your name, which is amazing because I can’t do that. It’s probably what makes him such a great recruiter because the people feel important when they’re around Mack Brown. I was a big-time Texas fan when he was there, and I was excited for Johnathan Gray to play under, which he got to do for a year or two.”
If you found a magic genie’s lamp and were granted three wishes, what would those wishes be?
“The winning power ball drawing ticket would be nice, but I just wish, too, that all my kids could be healthy and remain successful. I hate seeing injuries and I always feel bad for any of our players who sustain injuries. I want them on the football field, but more importantly I don’t want them to be hurt for the rest of their lives. I want the kids to have all the success they can have on and off the football field in everything they do.”
