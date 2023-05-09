Get to know Aledo Bearcats senior golfer Braylon Mahanay on and off the course.
When did you start playing golf and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I picked up my first golf club at 2 years old and played in my first tournament at 5 years old for an organization in Fort Worth called First Tee that helps kids who can’t afford to play golf while teaching them valuable life lessons. I’m passionate about the game because it’s my whole life – I live and breathe golf. I’ve played this game for a long time while watching my dad and others like Tiger Woods play growing up. I hope to make it my dream as my job. I love the grind.”
Were you always more into golf or any other sports? If so, how have playing other sports helped you at all, if any, with your golf game?
“I used to play soccer when I was really young and played tennis in middle school since they didn’t have golf. I actually got pretty good at tennis, I made the A team both years, but I obviously went back to golf in high school. Playing other sports before helped me in supporting my teammates even though golf is very much an individual sport.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“Probably just meeting all these players and getting to travel with them – obviously missing school, too – but hanging out with the guys and doing what we love is always fun.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“There’s this big Fort Worth Junior Tournament every year in July that I played in, and I had a two-shot round going into the last day. I shot a 75 on the last day and the guy in second ended up tying with me on the last hole, so we went to a playoff. We tied the first and second holes, and I hit my tee shot down the middle on the third hole. His shot was straight down the middle on the green and I was behind a tree. He hit his next shot about 10 feet from the hole, and I hit my next shot about 20 yards to the left of the fairway. So, I chip on and have a 10-footer, and if he makes his 10-footer, he wins. He missed it, thank God. Now, I had to make mine to keep the playoff going or I would lose…the ball kind of trickled towards the hole and went in…I ended up winning the tournament.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“It’s Tiger Woods – he changed the game. He got my dad into golf, who got me into it. Obviously, I was born in 2005 so the Tiger Woods era was still going strong. We all still watch him to this day and know who he is even though he doesn’t play as much.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I would say David Goggins, he’s a former Navy seal who posts a lot of motivational videos. He probably doesn’t use the best language, but he definitely gets his points across. He tells you to push harder and keep going, which helps me as well.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“For golf, I like listening to a lot of chill stuff just to get the mind relaxed and going. When I’m with my friends, it’s a lot of rap and some country. When I’m driving by myself, it’s a lot of chill stuff that I listen to – it just depends on the mood and what we’re all doing.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“I know everyone says I’m pretty good, but you can’t hit every shot well in golf, right? Well, we were at the regional tournament, and the ACU coach said he would watch me even though he was there for another kid. I was on the 10th hole and he was right behind me – I don’t know what happened – I hit the ball probably 40 yards in front of me, but I can look back and laugh at it today.”
