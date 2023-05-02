Get to know Poolville High School senior guard Cash Morales on and off the court.
When did you start playing basketball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing basketball at a really young age, and I wasn’t really passionate about it until last year. I needed to prove to myself that I was worthy of being on varsity.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“When I was younger, I was a post because I was taller and bigger than everyone else. Eventually, everyone passed me on that, so I practiced my shooting and became a really good three-point shooter.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“My favorite varsity moment was being a part of the Chicken Express all star game this year and getting the MVP of that game. I just went off – I had 20 points.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“My best game was against Carter Riverside where I had 29 points and six steals. I was playing really good defense that game, and I got a lot of pass deflections and steals where I was able to score layups on the other end.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite pro athlete is Michael Jordan. He’s a great basketball player and a good example of a leader overall.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“If I could meet anyone, it would also be Michael Jordan for the same reasons. I would want to talk to him about how we had similar high school experiences with being on JV and working our way up to varsity.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“My pregame music usually consists of Gorillaz. I listen to Feel Good Inc, Clint Eastwood, Let Me Out and Moments.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“My most embarrassing moment was against Santo. We were going after a loose ball – there were two other kids going after the ball, too – and one of their shoulders hit me in the head. I also got an elbow to the face, too. I just fell back and went limp.”
