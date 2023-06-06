Get to know Brock senior softball player Emmy Windle on and off the field.
When did you start playing softball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing softball probably when I was around 3. I started out here at Brock and played in the little youth T-ball league. When you’re young, you do every sport, and I played quite a few sports until junior high. I got passionate about softball – actually I got a little too competitive at Brock – so I actually went to Aledo and played in the rec leagues there. I fell in love with softball and the team aspect.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I started out pitching when I was about 12. I had a coach that said he liked my composure and thought I would be a pretty good pitcher. I still pitch now, but I was more of a backup pitcher but played second and first base more. Being a pitcher, it helps me in the infield because you know based on what pitch is being called, you can go where you anticipate the ball is going to be. It gives you an advantage and a quicker reaction with knowing where the ball will most likely go.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“There’ve been a lot of great moments, but the one that sticks out to me was from my sophomore year. That was when I was recovering from a leg injury, but I had gotten into DP at the time for this game against Peaster. We were playing there in Peaster and were down by two runs. It was a big opportunity since I hadn’t been playing much at the time, and I hit a standup double off the wall that tied the game. We ended up winning that game, and it was a good memory for me.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“One of the best plays I made individually was last year when I was playing second base. It was a line drive almost on top of second base right over the bag, and I managed to – even though I’m not very fast – catch that hard ball and ran over stepping on second for a quick-turn double play.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite pro athlete would be Peyton Manning. I just loved watching him when he played, and he seems like such a great guy. You know, you watch him in the interviews and he participates so much in everything outside of football. He participates in a lot of shows and he seems like such a nice guy – he doesn’t fit the profile of most football players.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“It would probably be Kevin Hart. I’ve always loved the movies he’s been in, and he’s just so funny. I think he would be a funny guy to meet.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“I’d say anything upbeat. I listen to rock, rap or other upbeat music. At the start of the bus rides, though, I’m straight country music. I feel like I listen to country music more than anything else.”
