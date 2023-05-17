Get to know Peaster senior quarterback Gunner McElroy on and off the field.
When did you start playing football and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I’ve played football for as long as I can remember. I think I started playing in first grade, and I’m passionate because it’s something I’ve always loved. It’s like a brotherhood no matter who you’re playing with – you’re always closer when you play together.”
Were you always playing quarterback? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I was always quarterback, but my first year I wasn’t because I was playing up with third and fourth graders. I’ve been successful because I’ve put in the time and work with my teammates to make us all gel out there.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“The best moment I’ve had is probably when we beat Paradise last year to go to the playoffs. We lost to Jim Ned in the first round, but it was a pretty big deal to make the playoffs the way we did.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“The best play I’ve made is when we played Ponder this year. It was the second or third play of the game where I ran one for 80 yards and scored. It was the longest run of my high school career.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite athlete is Michael Jordan because he’s the G.O.A.T. He’s untouchable.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I’d probably say Mickey Mantle because I like baseball. I don’t like playing baseball, but I enjoy watching it, and I think he’s one of the greats.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“Before every game, I would listen to either rap or rock. In the locker room, we would listen to Crazy Story Part 3 with King Von, and Seek and Destroy by Metallica before every game.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“We were playing in Boyd my sophomore year and, I don’t know who it was, but someone sacked the quarterback and forced a fumble on third or fourth down. One of the lineman picked it up and ran for a first down – he probably ran like 15 or 20 yards. No one could tackle him, he was fast.”
On the Sidelines is sponsored by Bratton Family + Sports Medicine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.