Get to know Peaster Junior High mascot Katie Belle Watson — a.k.a. Gertrude the Greyhound — in and out of the costume.
What was the first thing you remember that made you want to be Gertrude the Greyhound?
“I went to a cheer clinic and I didn’t really think I wanted to be a cheerleader, but then I saw the mascots and that they were always having a lot of fun … One of our family friends, Mandy Cross, was a mascot for Weatherford High School in the ‘90s. She said she enjoyed it a lot, so it made me want to try it.”
What is it like being inside of that mascot suit? If it is hot and/or uncomfortable, how were you able to get used to it?
“It’s very, very, very hot, but I was able to get used to it after cheer camp last year because I was in the mascot suit so much. Being outside in the hot weather makes it seem better than being inside the suit – it gets better once you’re in it a lot.”
Before you became Gertrude, did you see yourself ever becoming a mascot? Why or why not?
“I never thought I’d end up being the mascot, but when I was little, I would put on shows and sing songs all the time. Now, it makes a lot of sense that I am a mascot.”
Talk about the school spirit you have and the most fun thing about being Gertrude?
“I really like my school, so it’s really fun to participate in all the things. One of my favorite things to do is to take part in the homecoming parade and go to the elementary school. The kids really enjoy it, and I enjoy it too.”
You’ve received awards for being such a good mascot. How did you feel when you won your most recent award?
“I was really excited when I got this award because I had to work really hard for it. All the mascots that get nominated for All American have to make a two-minute skit to perform in front of everyone, and I definitely worked really hard on it, so I was really excited.”
When you aren’t being Gertrude, what are some of your favorite things to do during your free time?
“Some of my favorite things to do are cross country, 4H and I enjoy going to church.”
What makes Peaster such a special school for you? Why have you enjoyed your time with the school?
“One of the things I enjoy about Peaster is my friends – I have so many and they’re so enjoyable to be around. They’re a lot of fun and we all like doing stuff with each other.”
Who is your favorite superhero/professional athlete/celebrity and what about them inspires you?
“My favorite person is Jesus because he’s awesome and he’s one of the reasons I wanted to be a mascot. Jesus wants us to do everything in God’s glory, and that’s what I’m trying to do through being a mascot. Another person is Dolly Parton because she’s different and awesome. Everyone likes her because she’s not the same as everyone else, and I think she is special in that way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.