Get to know Poolville senior track athlete Makaylee Ray on and off the course.
When did you start running track and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started running track in seventh grade, but I only ran the 4x100-meter relay. Then, I moved to Poolville from Springtown, and that’s when I started running distance. I started running the 800- and 400-meter races my sophomore year, and I got serious about it last year when I qualified for state.”
Were you always running in the same events? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I was just better at running the distance in long distance events than sprinting ones because I could keep up longer – it’s been better than the short-distance running.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“My best moment I’ve had on varsity was going to state last year and, not even the race itself or getting second place, but just crossing the finish line was crazy.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“I had my PR at the state meet last year, but I was able to break the 400-meter record this year, so now I have the school records for the 400, 800 and mile races.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite pro athlete is Sydney McLaughlin. She runs for the US Olympic team. She’s very good at what she does.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“If I could meet any person from any era, it would be Usain Bolt because I just want to ask him how he moves his legs that fast.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“My favorite music to listen to before I run is Post Malone. I have, like, a four-hour playlist of just Post Malone – that’s all I listen to.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“Two years ago, we went to the state track meet, and this guy ran out of his shoe during the 800-meter race. He won the race with only one shoe – it was crazy. Just seeing him holding his face screaming, it was really funny.”
