Get to know Millsap senior guard Kelsey Ground on and off the court.
When did you start playing basketball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing NYA basketball when I was in third grade and started playing AAU when I was in sixth grade. I’m really passionate about the sport because I’ve grown up playing my entire life and it’s something that I’ve dedicated a lot of my time to. I really enjoy the excitement and adrenaline when I play the sport.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“I initially started playing point guard and when I got to my sophomore year and a little bit during my AAU seasons, I got to play more of a two-guard or scoring guard. I’m a little bit more successful there because I get to focus more on shooting and scoring, and I don’t have to necessarily worry about setting up the plays and handling the ball, which isn’t as much of a strong suit for me as shooting is.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“My best moment on the varsity level as a high school athlete was during my sophomore year when we played Brock at home and beat them in overtime. It was a really historic win at our school.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“The best play I’ve made individually was when I hit my 2,000th-career point on a stepback, between-the-legs three-pointer against Peaster.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“My favorite professional athlete is Michael Jordan. He’s a really influential and important basketball player in the history of basketball. I’ve enjoyed seeing the success he’s had in the sport.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“It would also be Michael Jordan. I really enjoyed watching his documentary and I’m also a really big sneakerhead, and I love me a pair of good Jordans. It would be incredible to meet him.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“My go-to warmup music definitely has to be rap because it gets me really pumped before a game.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“One of the funniest plays that I’ve witnessed in high school was definitely from my junior year when one of my teammates got shoved in the middle of our game, so she retaliated and shoved the girl back and knocked her on the floor. Then, my sister backed up and fell right on top of her.”
