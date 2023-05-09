Get to know Aledo Lady Bearcats senior softball pitcher Nathalie Touchet on and off the field.
When did you start playing softball and why are you passionate about the sport?
“I started playing softball when I was 7 years old…I think I’m passionate about it because – well, I’ve always played a few other sports growing up – but things just kind of clicked with softball. I’m very blessed with the gifts and talents that I have, so it’s fun to do something you’re good at. That and the people I’ve met along the way along with the game itself and the motivation are the best parts.”
Were you always playing the same position? What makes you successful there? If not, what prompted the change?
“When I was younger, I was actually a catcher at first, and our centerfielder Reagan Davis played shortstop – we were always the dynamic duo getting people out. I think I wanted to see a different perspective of the field, so I switched to pitching. At first, the pitching lessons weren’t the best because when you’re young, you’re just trying to figure it out. Then one day, it kind of clicked with me, and I was throwing 55 (miles per hour) at 12 years old, so I knew I wanted to stick with it. My strength in softball is passion. I’m a very energetic person, I love being loud in the dugout and I’d say I have a very strong leadership role on the team. The pitcher sets the pace and the tone of the game.”
Best moment you’ve been a part of on varsity level?
“I’ve been very fortunate to play on the varsity level for all four years of high school. During my freshman year before COVID cut the rest of our season, it was a very, very good game that went back and forth against Centennial. I think we were ahead, and I came in during the last inning to close the game. There were two runners on with two outs, and their big hitter was at bat. I think that girl had gone three-for-three that night, so I was a little worked up, but I ended up striking her out. That was a huge moment – I even have a video of it.”
What is the best play you’ve made individually?
“I think that Saginaw game – I pitched well that game, it was efficient – as a pitcher, you don’t get that many opportunities to bat. In that game, I went two for three with two home runs – one being farther than the first one – was really big and a huge confidence-booster for me and Coach (Heather Myers) if she needs me as a pinch hitter.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“I think mine would be Simone Biles – I absolutely love watching gymnastics. That’s what I’m most excited about with Mizzou aside from their softball program, obviously. Simone has absolutely destroyed records and everybody’s understanding of what gymnastics really is, and she’s continued to pursue and go forward through some tough situations.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I think I would have to meet Elvis. I know there’s a conspiracy theory about him – so really dead or alive. But, seeing how he did his own thing with no one really approving of it was pretty sick. How do you deal with adversity like that? When you’re doing something you love with the whole world against you, he was really successful at it.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“I like to listen to worship music before games just to get me in a peaceful mindset and remind me that softball isn’t really my identity – I find my identity in Christ. It calms me down before the game and reminds me that every success I have is for the glory of God. On the other hand, Thunderstruck by ACDC gets me hyped up. If I hear it anywhere – it’s game time. I remember when I was heading to my 8U championship game, my dad introduced it to me as a good song to get me hyped up, but I typically listen to my playlist of worship music before games.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“Freshman year in the Mansfield Tournament, I was playing first base – I don’t know why – but there was a ball hit somewhere while I was on defense. I was watching the ball while backing up, and I hit the umpire. We ran into each other and fell over – I was rolling over on the ground and I posted it on TikTok. A lot of people thought it was really funny.”
