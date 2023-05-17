Get to know Peaster senior guard Payton Hull on and off the court.
What were some of the challenges in adjusting to juggling three different sports?
“I guess it’s difficult with school and practice, not being able to finish all my assignments and having to do some of it the next day. That mainly happened in volleyball and basketball because I had practice every day. Golf, I don’t have practice every day, so it’s not as hard to do homework.”
Was there ever any doubt about basketball being your main sport or any thoughts about pursuing something other than basketball?
“I never had any doubt that basketball is my main sport but, if I’m being honest, during my freshman year I really didn’t want to play basketball in college. I wanted to do what my mom and sister did – go to college and become a nurse – and I just didn’t want to do basketball until I got the offer from ACU. There’s never been another sport that I have focused on more than basketball, though.”
Was there an athlete at Peaster that you looked up to while you were growing up and what did you gain in learning from them?
“My uncle is someone that I look up to. He did have the highest scoring record year, but I took that over. I loved hearing all the stories from my dad about how my uncle would jump and dunk – he really inspired me. My sister, I guess – she inspired me, too. She’s not as good as me, but she was a pretty good athlete here.”
How have you seen girls/women’s basketball grow and what do you hope to contribute to that?
“I hope to bring work ethic and giving it all you’ve got to the forefront of when I play. I hope other younger girls see that I try hard in practice and try to be the best – not just walking out there and is just automatically good. You have to practice. Working hard can get you where you want to go.”
Favorite pro athlete and why?
“Tigers Woods is my favorite pro athlete. Now, I don’t really watch golf that much, but after he won so many Masters and won the Masters that one time after his accident – I think he inspired me. I can tell he worked really hard for that. It’s not as easy for him now that he’s getting old, but he’s still my favorite.”
If you could meet one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I would say Michael Jackson. I think it would be really cool to just hear him in person. I would like to ask him questions on how he changed, and he’s the King of Pop, so it would be fun.”
What is your go-to warm up music to listen to before games or on other occasions?
“Now, it can be rap, but I also like 2000s pop music. I like the Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears – I don’t know, it just makes me feel good.”
Funniest/most embarrassing play you’ve been a part of or have witnessed?
“One time I hit the side of the backboard – I feel like everyone’s done that at least one time. When it happened to me it was embarrassing, and people were probably thinking, ‘I thought she was good?’"
On the Sidelines is sponsored by Bratton Family + Sports Medicine
