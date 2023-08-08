Get to know Peaster Greyhounds head football coach Trevor Owens on and off the field.
Talk about your coaching experience prior to taking the job at Peaster and what were you able to accomplish with previous programs?
“I’ve jumped to a bunch of different places. I started out in Mason, Texas, underneath Cade Burns. First year there right out of the box, we played in the state championship and lost to Canadian, who is up there in the Panhandle. The second year, we lost to Refugio in the second round, so we had some long runs there – I was just on the junior high staff there. From there, I went up to Muleshoe. They’re a storied program over there. We went three rounds and lost to Brock that year, and then I went to Comanche back in this area. I was the defensive coordinator there. They hadn’t won a playoff game in 10 years and hadn’t been past the second round in 50 years. We went to the quarterfinals – four rounds deep – and then went three rounds deep the next year, which means we went deeper in the playoffs in those two years than the previous 50 years. I was underneath Stephen Hermesmeyer there. … After that, I went to Lubbock Cooper as the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach, so I got a feel for one of the bigger schools there. We went to the semis against Aledo one year, the next year we went to the quarterfinals against Wichita Falls-Ryder and then the semis again against South Oak Cliff. Last year, I was the defensive coordinator at Idalou and we went three rounds deep before losing to Wall. … I told the coaches here at Peaster the other day that I’ve only been a part of three district losses. … I’m grateful for the culture I’ve been able to learn from.”
What would you say is your overall coaching philosophy and how do you believe it will translate over to the Peaster football program?
“I come from a wing-T background and I don’t call the offense, but it’s more of a mentality about being hard-nosed, flying around and giving 100 percent effort. I told the kids that I don’t coach effort, it’s just built into our philosophy. We just want to be a little more physical than everyone else. Some fans might see us in a shotgun look and think, ‘Hey, that’s the spread offense.’ We may show that look, but we will be running the play with a wing-T mentality. We can control our physicality and outwork our opponents. If we can win games doing that, I hope to see it roll over into multiple wins.”
Discuss the process of getting hired at Peaster. What drew you to this school district and what are you most excited about with this opportunity?
“I’d looked for some head jobs and interviewed at some places early in the spring, but at that point my wife and I knew we were having a kid in June, so we were done looking. My dad actually found the connection with Peaster when he talked to Coach (Shane) Mobley, the athletic director, at a track meet. They got to talking and found out that the Peaster job was open, so I sent my stuff in, I did the interview and I got the job a little later. I was excited about it knowing that Peaster has only had football for six years, it’s a growing program and they’re good at everything else – so I knew there was obviously talent here. I know they’ve already been building a culture, too, as they have already been to the playoffs once in the three years they’ve played varsity football. … I knew this wouldn’t be a total overhaul and, for a first-time job, I knew this would be a great opportunity.”
What are some goals you look to accomplish this season and talk about some team strengths you have noticed to this point?
“Obviously, we want to get into the playoffs, but a lot of it is just improvement throughout the year. Sometimes, some of the best coaching jobs in the state aren’t even noticed because that team should have been a one-win team but their new coach led them to four wins. I just want to see growth throughout the year and think, ‘Was our worst game of the season our first game of the year, and our best game our last one?’ Some of the strengths on our end to get us there are that we have a huge offensive line with all five guys returning. I think we will be able to run the ball well behind him, we will just need to find some skill guys. We want to be physical up front and slow the game down. Defensively, we have four linebackers coming back and each of them were all-district guys.”
What was your sports-playing background like growing up? What sports did you play and how far did your career go as an athlete?
“Growing up in small towns, I pretty much played everything. The only thing I didn’t play was baseball, even though I coached some baseball later on. I did track, football and basketball at the varsity level and had some success to a degree in everything except basketball – I definitely used all five of my fouls. In football, I had the opportunity to play for two years at Angelo State, but I realized my career wasn’t going to go too far after two years on the team. So, I finished out my degree there knowing that I wanted to be a coach. … In fourth grade, I did go to the state free throw competition, and made 18 out of 25 free throws in the regional competition in Wall, Texas. That might be my biggest feat because I couldn’t make a free throw to save my life.”
Who or what is the driving force behind your passion for sports and why?
“The main person that got me into sports was obviously my dad. He has a coaching background and coached his entire career until he retired in 2018 or 2019. My brother is another one, he’s a couple years older than me, he’s the main guy I played sports with growing up – did everything together. Those two really led me into sports, and the coaching side was mainly my dad. I originally went to Angelo State to be a computer science major. When I got there, though, I realized that I didn’t know anything about computer science and I’m not smart enough to learn this entire new language. So, I instead got my history degree and got into coaching after that. Especially when I got out of playing, I needed that competitiveness back in my life. … Being underneath great coaches and seeing the right way to do it was really beneficial for me.”
If you could talk with any coach from any era across any sport, who would it be and what would you want to ask them about?
“Coaching-wise, I’d go with Gregg Popovich for the Spurs – I’ve been a diehard Spurs fan for forever. I’d probably ask him how he maintains the winning culture throughout all those years. Obviously, he’s had great players, but how does he make those players keep wanting to win. … He’s also signed a five-year extension to have him coaching until he’s 76 years old. What is his driving force behind his desire to coach? What more does he want to gain or would it just be because he would be bored and drinking wine if he wasn’t coaching? I’d also want to know if he could’ve guarded Derek Fisher any better on that 0.4-second shot? Because we should have won another championship that year.”
If you were an NFL owner and could build your franchise around one player today, who would it be and why?
“On the NFL side of things, you take Patrick Mahomes – easy. I’m a big Texas Tech guy. … If Tech would’ve had a better defense during his era in college, he would’ve gotten drafted even higher without falling to the Chiefs. He had to play that backyard style where he was expected to score every time. … If you take him and put him on the Cowboys instead of Dak, they would win the Super Bowl, and that’s hard for me to say because I’m a diehard Cowboys fan.”
On the Sidelines is sponsored by Bratton Family + Sports Medicine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.