Get to know Weatherford ISD contributor/photographer Randy Cutshall.
How did you first start working with Weatherford ISD? Talk about the process and desire to begin photography.
“It started for me through volunteer work. We saw an opportunity to do some things with the football team and we had things we had to sponsor within Jerry’s – it started building more and more. I realized that I really love all the sports and all the things that go along with all the sports, so it just picked up from there.”
What initially got you into taking up photography and talk about how your passion for photography grew over the years?
“I started taking pictures when I was 10 years old. I always had a fascination with being able to have some type of image. I’ve always loved cameras and technology, but it really came from my ability to be artistic – I can’t draw, I can’t sing – but I loved having a memory. When I was little playing with small cameras, I just built it from there.”
How long have you been taking pictures at Weatherford ISD and what makes you passionate about the work that you do?
“When I first started taking photos, it was just to take them to have memories and images of different things. Then, it got to the point where I thought, ‘Hey, this is really cool.’ I knew that I was able to tap into my creative side with this. In the latter years, it’s almost been like therapy – it’s my go-to and became a passion. It’s never been a job to me. I get paid to do what I get to do here (Jerry’s), but the outside stuff with Weatherford, the city, the community, the chamber of commerce, it became a passion for me to better the community. It’s my kind of therapy and is very peaceful to me.”
Talk about your ties to the Weatherford community and how special it has been for you to do the work you do for this school district?
“I’ve been shooting for Weatherford for about 10 years. It started out kind of off-and-on, but it’s been more consistent during the last seven years. The incredible passion for the school is that I just love the school district from the administration to the coaches and the things they stand for, which pushes me to want to do more for them. But also, it’s really all about the kids. It’s about what they do and how they do, and what can I do for them? You think about what you can do to expand whatever horizon they may be on. Whether it’s a sport, has to do with technology, scholarships – those are the things that drive me to see them do it. Plus, you have to think about how rewarding it is to capture those moments for the kids and their families.”
What is one of your favorite memories during your time here with the school district and why?
“It was pretty recent, and it was the LD Bell touchdown when Weatherford came from behind and beat them in overtime. It was an incredible play. Weatherford held them in overtime and drove down the field from the 30-yard line and handed the ball to JoJo (Joseph Polk). LD Bell held him close to the goal line and he said, ‘Nuh-uh,’ and he just slammed into the end zone. It was a huge moment for Weatherford as a team, but it was a huge moment for them because they’ve always been looked at as a team that couldn’t win those key games. I just saw the place go absolutely ballistic, and it was on their (LD Bell’s) homecoming. That’s one huge moment I remember … You love to get the photo, or the money shot … Kids talk about those for the rest of their lives.”
When you are not working for the Roos/Lady Roos, what are some of your favorite things to do during your free time?
“Stopping. Sometimes it’s just good for me to stop. Believe it or not, when I have free time with certain things, I’m going somewhere and shooting photos of something else. It could be cars, it could be landscape photography and sometimes it’s practicing certain things. There’s the hobby side of it and the therapy side of it, but when I really do have free time, I like to sit back and stop and relax. My big deal is to sit on my patio, sip on my rum and smoke a cigar. There’s my free time from that point.”
If you could meet any person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I’ve always had a unique interest in Robert E. Lee. I think he was a brilliant man with a bigger picture, and I just love reading things about him. He was fascinating to me. I was also an Ernest Hemingway fan – I just like his writing. But, if I could go back and meet someone to just sit down and talk, I would love to talk to Robert E. Lee about the world and the things he saw. He was a brilliant tactician military-wise and was a very caring person. I think he saw it from several different perspectives, he just happened to be a military general for the South … I love watching people that can lead others with a belief … He was a deeper person and there was more to him than being a general for the South. He had a perspective from both sides of it, which fascinated me ... I don’t care about color, race or creed – I care about people. I don’t see them in any way, I see them as a person. I’ve always loved reading about him.”
If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only pick one food item and one type of beverage to live off of for the rest of your life, what would your selections be and why?
“I love hamburgers, I’m a hamburger person. There’s just something about a hamburger that I love. I could also live the rest of my life off ice cream. I don’t know how that would work on a deserted island, but if it did, I would go with chocolate ice cream. I also love tea – just semi-sweet. I could even drink unsweet tea, my kids all know how much I love tea. I could live off those things the rest of my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.