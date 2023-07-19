Get to know recently retired Brock Eagles assistant baseball coach Jeff Harp through his experiences on and off the field.
How long did you coach during your career and what initially got you interested in coaching high school sports?
“I coached for 40 years. Still not as long as Coach Brewster – the toughest man I ever met. What got me into coaching was my high school baseball coach Bobby Moegle. For the longest time, he was the winningest coach in the history of high school baseball. It’s hard to say the impact that he had, but he was tough … He pushed us to be better than we were … You can’t coach like he did in today’s world, not like he beat us or anything, but he was just tough. The impact he had on me, he still has on me. I can’t call him Bobby. He just celebrated his 90th birthday, and I still called him ‘coach’ as a 63-year-old man … For us in the profession, being called ‘coach’ is a huge honor – it’s right up there with being called a doctor … Building a relationship with the kids is important and you need to show them how to be great men in the community, that’s what it’s been all about for me.”
Talk about one of your greatest accomplishments as a coach at Brock. What has made a memory like this last with you?
“Personally, I don’t have any great accomplishments because it’s always been about all of us jumping in together with both feet. But, coaching baseball and football, I got to coach in three state championship games in four seasons – a lot of people don’t even get to coach one, so I’m very blessed by that. We were able to win one and there are real expectations here in this community. No matter what it is, they’re going to work their tails off.”
You told the baseball team after the Wall series about your plans to retire. It was a very emotional yet powerful moment – there really wasn’t a dry eye on the field. Talk about the emotions of that moment, how difficult was it to say goodbye like that?
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done with the exception of burying my father. You love these kids and it even makes me choke up right now just thinking about it. You spend so much time with them, they give you everything they’ve got and it’s a bond that a lot of people don’t understand. It was a great ride with the seniors, who I got to know over the past two years. I wanted to coach one more year for the underclassmen, but physically my body wasn’t allowing me to do the things I wanted to do. It was very, very tough. The first time Coach (Koby) Page asked me if I wanted to say anything, I couldn’t … I wasn’t really sure when I was going to tell them, but since I knew I wouldn’t see the seniors again, that’s why I decided to tell them … It was almost a relief to tell everyone just because it was so hard to keep to myself – obviously it wasn’t really a relief, it’s hard to explain.”
Looking back on your career, what will you miss most as you reflect back?
“Obviously, I’m going to miss the kids and working with them every day. The staff that I’ve been a part of are great, hard working guys who are great family men. They’re funny as we like to give each other a hard time … I’m going to miss taking the jokes in the coaches office. You spend so much time with these guys … From Coach (Chad) Massey all the way down, it’s a great school with great coaches. Brock has been such a great place to work at.”
Now that you are retired, what is one of your biggest hobbies that you will finally have time to partake in more once again?
“Playing golf. I love playing golf. I’ve had the opportunity to play with my two sons a couple of times – just trying to keep up with them now. They both hit it way too far. Of course, I look forward to spending more time with my grandkids and watching them grow. What’s really cool is that my grandkids call me ‘coach.’ When your granddaughter says, ‘Coach I love you,’ it just melts your heart.”
If you could meet any one person from any era – dead or alive – who would it be and why?
“Jesus. There’s only been one perfect one, just because of who he was, though, and what he did. We as humans have a hard time forgiving and even forgiving ourselves for things we’ve done in the past, but he died on the cross for everybody – I’d say that’s pretty impressive.”
Talk about your experience as an athlete when you were younger. What sports did you play? How good were you?
“I played football and baseball but my main sport was baseball. I played baseball for Bobby Moegle, which means I played for the best at Lubbock Monterey High School. Coaching baseball always came easy for me because of what I learned. I went on to play second base for four years at Texas Tech, back when I was a lot younger and better looking a whole long time ago.”
If you could give one more message to the Brock Eagle baseball program, what would that be?
“If you are 100 percent bought in, there is not a team that can beat you. There’s incredible coaches there and the knowledge they have is absolutely unbelievable. Just buy in and the rewards will be there for the effort.”
