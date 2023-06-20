Get to know Weatherford College head baseball coach Jeff Lightfoot on and off the field following the program’s historic run to the NJCAA World Series.
Talk about the magical and historic season you led the Coyotes through. Reflect back on all the success and how rewarding this season was across the board?
“We were able to do it in front of our home crowd and win the regional championship at home in front of our community, and I thought the community’s support was awesome. I feel like it can be a really special environment at our place, and it certainly lived up to that. Just to see the momentum that we gained in the last month of the season going into the playoffs and continued into the World Series was fun to watch. We were rolling pretty well, our guys were believing and we just got the momentum. It’s a tough conference and I’ve been doing this a long time, and I understand how difficult our league is and to get on a run like that ... the way we performed in the conference and on the road was special to see.”
At what point did you realize, ‘We’ve got a real shot to go a long way this year?’
“I always try to preach to the guys to take it one game and one pitch at a time … I’ve been down this road before with good teams and an opportunity to get to the regional tournament, but we weren’t able to get it quite done. I didn’t let myself ever get too far ahead … That was the message to our guys and the staff – Judson Kinzy, Carlos Ramirez, Colton Turner and Cole Lightfoot – felt the same way … I think the guys bought in and stayed present. Baseball is a game of failure, and you have to learn how to deal with failure to get to the next level.”
Talk about a signature win that really resonates with you either as a turning point or a view from the mountaintop type of feeling. What makes that particular win so special to you and why?
“As far as a signature win, I’d say winning the regional championship against New Mexico at our place was the best moment – just realizing that you’re taking a team to the World Series and get to stay together a little while longer … Getting to continue our season in historic fashion was special … As far as our conference goes, once we beat Temple twice to clinch the series against them made it three out of four wins for us against them with Temple and McLennan – two other conference contenders – behind us in the standings. With that, I felt like we would be in a good position to win the conference … and take control of the league.”
How much work was required to earn the accolades that came with y’alls’ success and how were you all able to push yourselves?
“One of the things we talked about in overcoming adversity is that it’s just a part of the ride, and we teach our players to respond rather than react to those things. One of the things my staff and I do is to respond to a negative with a positive, such as, ‘Good, well if he is hurt, then that’s just an opportunity for someone else to step up.’”
Talk about the experiences of traveling to Colorado and how the new experience was for everyone involved. How do things like the JUCO WS trip help both recruiting and excitement around the program?
“Colorado was special and it was cool to see how unique Grand Junction is … There were so many volunteers and community members that invested a lot of time and effort that you could see in every game. It all made the lead up to the week very special and memorable and really helped generate plenty of excitement. When we got to game day on Saturday, we had a really good understanding of how special and unique this opportunity is … We wanted to make sure we were connecting with the community … Having the crowd we had in the regional tournament solidified that connection. The amount of support we had during our run at Grand Junction was special – even with all of our ex-players, coaches and booster club members.”
When you aren’t in the dugout or on the baseball diamond, what are your favorite ways to spend your free time?
“I’m a dad and a husband first. To go through the season we went through, I realize that it isn’t just me going through it, but it’s also my wife and kids going through it too. I think I worked 28 or 29 days in a row, and you know your wife is taking care of extra things when you realize that … There’s no time to sit back and take a couple weeks off because you could miss a couple of recruits, which is the grind of being a baseball coach … When I’m not doing that, I’m trying to be the best dad and husband I can be. When I do have free time, I enjoy hunting and fishing a little bit even though I don’t get to do it very often.”
If you could meet any one person from any era dead or alive, who would it be and why?
“I’d love to sit down with John Wooden, the legendary basketball coach. Just the philosophy, life experiences and the coaching journey he had – we share a lot of the same philosophies. I’d love to pick his brain.”
Who was your favorite baseball player(s) growing up and how did they help spark your initial interest in baseball?
“I didn’t have one particular baseball player that I followed, but I grew up in Texas and am a long-time Texas Rangers fan. There wasn’t a whole lot to cheer about, but I grew up watching Nolan Ryan during that era along with some Cubs and Braves games since they had their own networks … I’ve always been a big-time college baseball fan and stay plugged into the world series in Omaha … competing on the baseball field is in my blood.”
