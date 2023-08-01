Get to know Weatherford High School head volleyball coach Karli Morrison on and off the court.
Your team went 34-10 overall and 13-1 in district last year in an impressive season that featured several quality wins. What do you take away from the success of your program last year as you head into a new season?
“So much was new and foreign, but I think the biggest thing for me as a head coach was the administration. Our principals at both campuses being on board made a huge difference, and our head softball coach drove the bus to our playoff game willingly so our kids could come and support. We have an athletic director and assistant athletic director that show up, are involved and care about you – that spills over into both the high school and junior high campuses. So much of that for me goes to the top of the pyramid – Dr. Reed and our school board show up to games. That shows how much the community backs what we are trying to do.”
Talk about some young talented players who have stepped up to fill in for last year’s graduated seniors. Who or what has impressed you in terms of skill or mindset from any younger players?
“We had some really great seniors last year that each played a different role for us and, even if they weren’t one of our studs, each one was so important and played a key role for us. I think the big deal for the girls coming up is having that same type of leadership that was in front of them. Now, they can take the reins and go forward with that. I’m not a big believer in just having one stud player, and I think we have several girls that are going to be game changers. At the same time, it’s going to take every single one of us this year. It will take both the players and the community trusting the process. This year will be a different look for us – we had some big hitters and a great libero. There aren’t shoes to fill, it’s just about the girls we have stepping in and filling new roles.”
Talk about the offense you run (6-2 or 5-1) and what has made it successful during your time at Weatherford?
“Last year, we ran a 6-2 but had to change it in some games depending on injuries, but it starts at the bottom and goes up. The junior high runs the system they believe in and they run it when they get to high school, so I don’t think those junior high coaches get enough credit for what they do. As high school coaches, we build off the foundation set by those junior high coaches and their hard work. I think each year, it’s something different and depends on what we can control with the players that we have. We want a team that represents us with class and integrity. … Hopefully, the game of volleyball turns them into better human beings.”
What are some goals for your team this season and what will be a driving factor to overall success?
“At the beginning of the offseason, we asked the seniors to choose a theme for our season, and they chose, ‘The price you pay for greatness is responsibility.’ All of the offseason, we got up and lifted at 6:15 in the morning every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It was not mandatory and we had more than 90-percent turnout every single day. We ran on Tuesdays and Thursdays to do conditioning, and none of this was mandatory, but the girls kept showing up and did what they were supposed to do. To me, that’s the kind of foundation you want to build off of. … We don’t want to just make the playoffs, we want to win in that bi-district round. Having that goal is a constant reminder of what we’re fighting for.”
Talk about your history as a volleyball player and what eventually led to you wanting to become a head volleyball coach?
“I got a new head coach when I was in eighth grade – it was in Dalhart in the Panhandle – and he completely changed everything for me. We won district, went to the regional tournament and he completely changed the program. I’m still friends with him to this day. I started playing for him in eighth grade, but I couldn’t play club volleyball because I couldn’t miss church, so I just played during the school year. I ended up rupturing my achilles my sophomore year, so I missed my entire junior year. As a player, I think playing for someone was successful and having a village of coaches around you makes a huge difference. … I became a head coach at 24 years old, so I had no idea what I was doing, but I had grace in that and was part of a great community that helped me grow and mature. For me, it was just being around good people who continue to shape me into who I am.”
When you aren’t coaching volleyball, how do you prefer to spend your free time?
“I have two dogs and a cat, so I do spend some time at home just to have some down time. I also like my time away and to see my family. Having my family come see me is huge because it’s always nice to have someone that loves you up in the stands. Really, I just like to chill other than a morning workout. For the most part, though, I spend a lot of my free time with my pets.”
Do you think boy’s volleyball could ever gain traction on the varsity level or do you foresee it just as a girls sport at this level? Why or why not?
“I do think it will hit Texas eventually in the next 10 years, and I hope to see that happen. But, I think women’s volleyball is a growing sport. It’s something that has gradually grown. Even with our Olympic team playing in Arlington this summer, there was a huge turnout, which is a testament to how much we’ve been growing the game. … I think the game itself is growing, I think the men’s game is growing and it’s only a good thing.”
If you could meet any one person from any era, dead or alive, who would it be and what would you want to ask them?
“I think for me, growing up in church and my walk with the Lord being important, I would want to meet Johnathan from the Bible – Saul’s son. Being guaranteed of the kingdom and his best friend gets anointed and becomes the king, to me, I think as human beings there’s so much want and entitlement and praise for yourself. To me, I think he is a positive role model because he took a backseat and continued to be a great supporter for David. He was a good teammate who cheered him on from the sidelines and continued to support him. He lived his life how he should have been acting nothing like his dad, but at the same time, he handled everything like a man and with grace. Not just kids, but as adults as well, I think we can all learn a lot from his example.”
